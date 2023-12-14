The best last-minute holiday PS5 deals on consoles, games, and more

There’s no shortage of last-minute holiday PS5 deals available right now, but you need to hurry with your purchases if you want give the console, its games, or its accessories as gifts for the season. So that you wouldn’t waste time going through the websites of the different retailers, we’ve done the hard work and rounded up the top offers below. Whether it’s for a loved one or for yourself, you wouldn’t want to miss the discounts that you can get from these bargains, so it’s highly recommended that you act fast.

Best holiday PS5 deals

The updated version of the PlayStation 5 is what you should be looking to purchase, as not only does it feature a slightly slimmer and smaller build, but it also offers more storage space at 1TB compared to the original model’s 825GB. With a sticker price of $500, these bundles from Best Buy will let you get the PlayStation 5 Slim with a free game, with your choice between the open-world superhero adventure Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or action-packed first-person shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Both titles showcase the console’s capabilities, so it all depends on what type of genre you prefer.

PlayStation 5 Slim Console with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 —

PlayStation 5 Slim Console with Call of Duty Modern Warfare III —

Best holiday PS5 game deals

The best PS5 games cover a wide range of genres, including sports simulators, story-driven RPGs, and explosive action titles, among many others. PlayStation 5 games are excellent gifts for owners of the console if you know what type of games that they like, so even if you’ll be adding to their backlog (or yours!), you shouldn’t think twice about shopping these holiday PS5 game deals.

Riders Republic —

Need for Speed: Unbound —

Stray —

Grand Theft Auto V —

Madden NFL 24 —

NBA 2K24 – Kobe Bryant Edition —

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor —

Assassin’s Creed Mirage – Deluxe Edition —

Street Fighter 6 ––

Resident Evil 4 —

Best holiday PS5 accessory deals

To make the most out of your PlayStation 5, you’re going to want to build a nice collection of accessories. These devices will elevate your gameplay, make playing more convenient, and improve multiplayer experiences, among other benefits. Holiday PS5 accessory deals are always popular because no matter what type of video game genre you like, you’re going to benefit from these accessories, which make them safer options if you’re going to give them as gifts. You need to hurry though, as time may already be running out for these bargains below.

OIVO PS5 Controller Charger Station —

TotalMount Wall Mount for Original PS5 —

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 wired gaming headset —

WD_Black SN850P internal SSD for PS5 1TB —

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset —

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals —

