 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best racing wheel and pedal Black Friday deals for PC, Xbox and PlayStation

Noah McGraw
By

If you want to be more immersed in your driving games, get a set of racing pedals and a racing wheel. You’ll instantly feel like you’re right on the road. We’ve pulled our favorite Black Friday deals from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, so grab them before they’re gone. These are all part of early Black Friday deals that these retailers just can’t wait until Thanksgiving to release. Check out other sales like Black Friday Xbox Series S deals and Black Friday PS5 game deals for more cool offers.

Best racing wheel Black Friday deals

The Thrustmaster racing wheel is a must-have for any elite gamer.
Thrustmaster

You’ll need a racing wheel if you want to run any driving games. Whether you’re into standard racing games like Forza or immersion sims like American Truck Simulator, your experience will be enhanced by a physical wheel. Control over your virtual vehicle will be tighter, and you’ll feel more immersed in the game. We’ve pulled some of our favorite deals, mostly from Best Buy Black Friday deals. These include brands like Logitech and Thrustmaster.

  • Thrustmaster T150 RS Wheel —
  • Thrustmaster TMX —
  • Logitech G923 —
  • Logitech G29 —
  • Loitech G923 —

Best racing pedal Black Friday deals

The Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel with pedals.
Logitech

If you get a racing wheel, get some pedals. It’s another layer of immersion that will make you feel like you’re really in the car. Pedals vary from a simple one-pedal setup to a full gas, brake and clutch. Most of these deals are packages that come with the wheel. Make sure to check if they work with just PC, Xbox or PlayStation, as not all pedals and wheels are universal. Like with racing wheel’s we’re partial to the classic brands Thrustmaster and Logitech for racing pedals.

  • Logitech G Farm Simulator Heavy Equipment Bundle —
  • Elgato Stream Deck Pedal —
  • Thrustmaster T248 (PS5, PS4, PC) —
  • Thrustmaster T248 (Xbox Series X/S) —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Walmart Black Friday Lego sale brings huge discounts on 80+ sets
Emmet looking confused in TheLego Movie 2

Lego sets bring joy to our and our kids' eyes. They can help build real problem solving skills by following instructions, encourage creativity by dismissing the instructions and making fun modifications, or be the tools to create something entirely on our own from the ground up. There are tons of Black Friday Lego deals, as you might've guessed, but few places due it as well as Walmart does. Between official Black Friday deals and associated clearance items, the retail giant now has over 80 sets on sale as part of its Walmart Black Friday deals. Go shop the sale now via the button below or read on to see our favorite picks.

Our favorite Walmart Black Friday Lego deal

Read more
PS5 Black Friday deals: consoles, games, and accessories
Digital Trends Best Black Friday PS5 Game Deals

As we inch closer and closer to the Black Friday weekend, we are already seeing a lot of excellent early Black Friday deals on the PS5 console, games, and accessories that you can take advantage of right now -- including some killer PS5 SSD Black Friday deals. If you want to talk to your buddies while you play, preferably online multiplayer, you might also be interested in some Black Friday gaming headset deals. Even better, since the whole month of November has somewhat officially become a Black Friday sale, you can grab these PS5 Black Friday deals without necessarily having to wait until the Black Friday weekend.
Best PS5 Black Friday Deals

With the new PS5 model that is slimmer, now is the perfect time to grab a PS5 if you haven't already. Unfortunately, there aren't a lot of great deals yet, but you can grab PS5 Slim bundles that include a game for the base price the new PS5 Slim is to go for, which essentially means you get a game for free. There's also a refurbished option for one of the older models that is a bit cheaper if you want to go that route -- making these some of the best Sony Black Friday deals in town. Pair your new PS5 with a display from Sony TV Black Friday deals to keep the brand synchronicity.

Read more
Xbox Series X Black Friday deals: Consoles, games, and accessories
Xbox Series X on a table.

You're here. I'm here. We're all here for the best Black Friday deals, which, unsurprisingly, have dropped earlier than ever this year. At this rate, there's no reason to wait around for the official Black Friday and Cyber Week events. Plus, retailers tend to increase the prices ahead of those shopping events, so the discounts aren't as good as expected. If you're ready to grab a new Xbox Series X, then you'll want to listen up. We've searched across the interwebs, looking at all the different retailers, to find some of the best prices and discounts. We've found quite a few, and not just on the console, but also games, accessories, and more. While you're at it, there are also some fantastic Black Friday Xbox Series S deals looped into Microsoft Black Friday deals. Let's do this.
Best Xbox Series X Black Friday deals

Some of the best Xbox Series X Black Friday deals include bundles with games. It's worth noting that when you buy the console, normally, it does not come with any games. This is an excellent opportunity to take it right home, set it up, and dive into a game. Here are the deals we found:

Read more