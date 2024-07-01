 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is out sooner than you think

By
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster's Frank West.
Capcom

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster got a September 19 release date during the Capcom Next: Summer 2024 showcase this evening.

Capcom showed up strong across this summer’s live streams with games like Monster Hunter Wilds, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, which is why it was surprising when Capcom announced Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster out of the blue on June 26. The teaser was scarce with information, simply confirming the remaster’s existence and showing off a redesigned version of protagonist Frank West. Capcom told fans to tune into this Capcom Next showcase to learn more, and it showed up big as the second game of the show.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster - Announcement Trailer

At its core, it does look like Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will deliver the same core experience as the original Dead Rising, with players hodgepodging weapons together with materials around a mall as they try to survive and escape a zombie horde and psychopathic enemies for 72 hours. It’s close to a full-on remake, vastly overhauling the visuals and adding gameplay features like letting Frank move while aiming, visual filters while taking pictures with a camera, and auto saves.

Recommended Videos

The description for its announcement trailer also confirms 4K and 3D audio support, while a press release claims it will run at 60 frames per second and have updated character models. Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster’s user interface and non-player character AI also got improvements, so while the core timer-based gameplay setup of the original is still present, Capcom hopes it feels approachable to new players. The best part is that we won’t need to wait that long to play this game.

Frank West rides a motorcycle in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.
Capcom

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S digitally on September 19 and will cost $50. A physical version to follow in November, and there will be a $60 digital deluxe edition that comes with 17 additional costumes for Frank West and 17 background music tracks for the shopping mall, while preorders will net players costumes based on the 2006 original’s Frank West, Dead Rising 2‘s Chuck Greene, and the Willamette Parkview Mall Bee.

During the Capcom Next livestream, we also got a look at Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, which is out July 19. We learned that a free demo is out today and that the game will feature crossover items with Okami. Meanwhile, Resident Evil 7 biohazard for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad, and Mac got a July 2 release date.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
This is your heads up: July is about to be an incredible month for games
Two warriors in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

Back in May, we were drowning in a surprising deluge of new video games. A lot of the month's best releases felt like they came out of left field thanks to indie gems like Animal Well and Lorelei and the Laser Eyes. Around that time, it was common to see players wondering where so many killer games came from, despite the fact that many had positive buzz coming off streams like Day of the Devs.

If you found May overwhelming, I regret to inform you that it's about to happen again in July. And I'm telling you right now so you're not surprised when it happens.

Read more
I had never played Riven before. Its VR remake blew me away
A puzzle in the remake of Riven.

Ever since I was young, I've been fascinated with both Myst and Riven. I never actually played either, mind you; I was more of a console kid. But even then, I always felt an indescribable draw toward the PC classics. From an outside perspective, they seemed so strange and alluring. At some point, I almost didn't want to play them. I was happy to leave them as an eternal mystery, puzzles that were better left unsolved.

I finally broke that mindset thanks to developer Cyan Worlds' new remake of Riven. The ambitious project takes the 1997 puzzle adventure and gives it a modern makeover both on PC and VR. That last part was enough to make me bite the bullet. If I already felt so engrossed by the Myst series from afar, I wanted my first real dive into it to be as all-encompassing as possible. After loading it up on my Meta Quest 3, I'm simultaneously kicking myself for waiting so long to try Riven and glad I did. The VR version is an astonishing adventure that everyone should experience.

Read more
Wordle Today: Wordle answer and hints for July 1
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.

We have the solution to Wordle on July 1, as well as some helpful hints to help you figure out the answer yourself, right here. We've placed the answer at the bottom of the page, so we don't ruin the surprise before you've had a chance to work through the clues. So let's dive in, starting with a reminder of yesterday's answer.
Yesterday's Wordle answer
Let's start by first reminding ourselves of yesterday's Wordle answer for those new to the game or who don't play it daily, which was "BUDDY." So we can say that the Wordle answer today definitely isn't that. Now, with that in mind, perhaps take another stab at it using one of these Wordle starting words and circle back if you have no luck.
Hints for today's Wordle
Still can't figure it out? We have today's Wordle answer right here, below. But first, one more thing: Let's take a look at three hints that could help you find the solution, without giving it away, so there's no need to feel guilty about keeping your streak alive -- you put in some work, after all! Or just keep scrolling for the answer.

Today’s Wordle includes the letter D.
Today’s Wordle uses three vowels.
Today's Wordle is a traditional saying or proverb that expresses a common experience or general truth.

Read more