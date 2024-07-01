Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is out sooner than you think

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster got a September 19 release date during the Capcom Next: Summer 2024 showcase this evening.

Capcom showed up strong across this summer’s live streams with games like Monster Hunter Wilds, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, which is why it was surprising when Capcom announced Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster out of the blue on June 26. The teaser was scarce with information, simply confirming the remaster’s existence and showing off a redesigned version of protagonist Frank West. Capcom told fans to tune into this Capcom Next showcase to learn more, and it showed up big as the second game of the show.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster - Announcement Trailer

At its core, it does look like Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will deliver the same core experience as the original Dead Rising, with players hodgepodging weapons together with materials around a mall as they try to survive and escape a zombie horde and psychopathic enemies for 72 hours. It’s close to a full-on remake, vastly overhauling the visuals and adding gameplay features like letting Frank move while aiming, visual filters while taking pictures with a camera, and auto saves.

Recommended Videos

The description for its announcement trailer also confirms 4K and 3D audio support, while a press release claims it will run at 60 frames per second and have updated character models. Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster’s user interface and non-player character AI also got improvements, so while the core timer-based gameplay setup of the original is still present, Capcom hopes it feels approachable to new players. The best part is that we won’t need to wait that long to play this game.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S digitally on September 19 and will cost $50. A physical version to follow in November, and there will be a $60 digital deluxe edition that comes with 17 additional costumes for Frank West and 17 background music tracks for the shopping mall, while preorders will net players costumes based on the 2006 original’s Frank West, Dead Rising 2‘s Chuck Greene, and the Willamette Parkview Mall Bee.

During the Capcom Next livestream, we also got a look at Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, which is out July 19. We learned that a free demo is out today and that the game will feature crossover items with Okami. Meanwhile, Resident Evil 7 biohazard for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad, and Mac got a July 2 release date.