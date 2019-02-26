Digital Trends
How to unlock the exclusive Honor Guard skin in Fortnite

Move over Samsung, Huawei's Honor Guard skin looks sick! Here's how to get it

Steven Petite
how to unlock honor guard skin fortnite

There’s a slick new Fortnite skin available now to celebrate the arrival of the Honor View 20, an Android smartphone we loved when we reviewed it in January. Thanks to a partnership between Epic Games and Honor, the Honor Guard skin comes free with any purchase of the Honor View 20. Here’s how to get it.

You do need to buy the phone first

Honor View 20 review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Unfortunately, the Honor Guard skin is one of the most expensive Fortnite skins out there. That’s because you need to purchase the Honor View 20 in order to unlock it. On top of that big caveat, the Honor View 20 currently isn’t available in North America. It’s available in multiple regions throughout the world, including the United Kingdom where it goes for 500 British pounds (roughly $650).

To see if the Honor View 20 is available in your region, click “Buy Now” on Honor’s site.

How to get your skin

how to unlock honor guard skin fortnite promotion

Though the Honor View 20 launched in late January, the Fortnite skin promotion didn’t go live until February 25. To gain unlock the Honor Guard skin, visit the promotion page and click “Get Outfit.” You’ll first have to sign in to your Huawei account (or create one).

After signing in, you’ll be asked for three pieces of information to verify your purchase: IMEI 1, IMEI 2, and the serial number of your phone. Then you’ll receive your code for the Honor Guard skin.

This isn’t the first Fortnite skin exclusive to a phone purchase

You may be wondering why? Why did Epic Games partner with Honor for an exclusive, admittedly cool looking, skin? Well, the Honor View 20 has been marketed as the first Android phone capable of running Fortnite at a stable 60 frames per second. That may not be a big deal for everyone, but during our review process, we did notice the Honor View 20 is a very capable machine for gaming on the go.

And Epic Games has done this before. To commemorate the launch of Fortnite on Android last year, Epic partnered with Samsung for an exclusive Galaxy skin. To get the Galaxy skin, users had to purchase either the Galaxy Note 9 or Tab S4. Just recently, Fortnite and Samsung partnered again with the Galaxy S10 Plus and the K-pop skin. Looks like Huawei wants in on the action.

