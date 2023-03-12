 Skip to main content
Play Flight Simulator? Save $50 on this joystick and throttle

Aaron Mamiit
The Logitech Saitek X52 HOTAS joystick and throttle, on a white background.

Whether you’re a casual player of Microsoft Flight Simulator, or you’re a hardcore fan who invested in gaming PC deals to maximize the game’s realism, the experience will be so much better if you’ve got the Logitech Saitek X52 HOTAS joystick and throttle. They’re on sale from Dell with a $50 discount that lowers their price to a more affordable $130 from $180 originally, so if you’ve been thinking about buying special controllers that will make you feel more like a pilot, now’s a good time to push through with that plan.

Why you should buy the Logitech Saitek X52 HOTAS joystick and throttle

We’ve included Microsoft Flight Simulator in our list of the best PC games because of how accurately it represents the world with the help of map data and weather information, over which you’ll fly with planes that look and feel like the real things. To preserve the immersive gameplay experience, you’ll want to switch your keyboard-mouse combo or gamepad with the Logitech Saitek X52 HOTAS joystick and throttle. The special controllers provide precise operation that places you in the cockpit. The joystick features a spring centering mechanism that automatically returns it to neutral position whenever you let go, and an adjustable grip with five positions to choose from to match your style. Meanwhile, the throttle comes with a tension dial that adjusts its resistance according to your preference.

The Logitech Saitek X52 HOTAS joystick and throttle has powerful customization software that will let you set at least 105 programmable commands that are easily accessible through a multifunction LCD display. You can also download and create profiles not just for Microsoft Flight Simulator, but also for other flight and space simulators, so that you can maximize the use of the joystick and throttle.

If you love playing Microsoft Slight Simulator, the experience will be elevated if you purchase the Logitech Saitek X52 HOTAS joystick and throttle. They’re available from Dell for just $130, following a $50 discount on their original price of $180. It’s a tempting offer, but you need to finalize the transaction as soon as possible because we’re not sure if it will still be online if you come back to it tomorrow.

