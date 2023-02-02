If you’re keen to fully embrace VR gaming, you’re almost certainly interested in buying a Meta Quest-based headset. Right now, Best Buy has some great discounts on both the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro. The Meta Quest 2 is available as part of a bundle with Resident Evil 4 for $430 so you save $70 off the usual price of $500. Alternatively, there’s the Meta Quest Pro for $1,100 saving you a huge $400 off the regular price of $1,500. Whatever sounds appealing to you, we’re here to break down what you need to know about both VR headsets.

Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle — $430, was $500

One of the best VR headsets around, the Meta Quest 2 is a fantastic way to discover VR gaming. Well-priced, it offers a refresh rate of 120Hz so you get a smooth gaming experience with an excellent resolution of 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye. Its only real limitation is a field of view of 97 degrees and it uses a mobile processor so it’s not the fastest around. However, at this price, it’s the ideal starting position. You get total immersion without having to worry about any cables with the device also offering highly intuitive controls and a setup that means you can take it anywhere without any hassle. Resident Evil 4 is easily one of the best Meta Quest 2 games you can buy providing you with truly immersive horror that’s going to stick in your memory for a while to come. As a bundle, you can’t go wrong with this package.

Meta Quest Pro — $1,100, was $1,500

If money is no object, you’ve almost certainly already looked at the differences between the Meta Quest Pro and Quest 2 and worked out what you need to do. The Meta Quest Pro has 37% more pixels per inch compared to the cheaper alternative so it looks sharper. It’s also 50% faster thanks to a new processor and offers additional features like face-tracking and eye-tracking. If you want the best VR experience out there and you can afford it, it’s worth the upgrade but bear in mind the additional cost. After all, none of these things are truly essential to everyone but if you want a professional VR headset, the Meta Quest Pro is the one for you. Pair it up with some of the best Quest 2 accessories for the ultimate experience.

