 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This PSVR2 bundle just got an unprecedented price cut

Jennifer Allen
By
Playstation VR2 headset on a PlayStation-themed wallpaper.
Sony

Monoprice is the place to go if you’re keen to embrace VR gaming with your PlayStation 5. Right now, you can buy the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle for $550 so you’re saving $50 off the regular price of $600. Sure to be very popular with anyone excited about more immersive gaming, let’s take a quick look at what’s involved before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle

The PSVR2 headset and controllers in space.
Sony

As one of the best VR headsets around right now, the PlayStation VR2 is very tempting. You need a PlayStation 5 to use it, of course, but it’s one of the most advanced headsets around.

A simple one-wire system makes it easy to set up so you can get straight into enjoying one of the best PSVR2 games including Horizon Call of the Mountain which is included with the headset. More a Horizon-themed amusement park ride than a standalone Horizon adventure, it looks gorgeous with a fantastic sense of scale and beautiful landscapes.

Related

Bundled alongside it all is Sony’s new Sense controllers which work well for the control scheme and help with immersion. The impressive 110-degree field of view also helps here while refresh rates of up to 120Hz ensure a sharp image. You might be weighing up between the PSVR and the PSVR2 and predictably, the newer model is better. It’s HDRF capable, has a 2000 x 2040 resolution, superior tracking, and its games are far better. It may still not be wireless but the PSVR 2 keeps cables to a minimum and setup is bordering on non-existent.

Snap up the PSVR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle and you’re all set for a great time with VR. It comes with everything you need including the controller, USB cable, stereo headphones, earpieces, and the code for the game. It’s going to revolutionize how you game.

Usually priced at $600, the PSVR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle is currently down to $550 at Monoprice. A sweet saving of $50 is sure to make this an enticing one for anyone considering VR gaming recently. Snap it up now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This bundle is the best Oculus Quest 2 Cyber Monday deal today
oculus quest 2 cyber monday deal 2021 cm dfd feature this bundle is the best today

VR, or virtual reality, is a lot of fun, but generally, you need other systems with it, like a PC or game console -- that is unless you find an Oculus Quest 2 Cyber Monday deal for the stand-alone headset. If you didn't know, you can use the Oculus Quest 2 and load games onto its internal storage without connecting it to anything else. Walmart is offering an amazing deal right now on the system, in true Cyber Monday fashion. While the price is $300 for the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset with 128GB of storage, it also comes with a free carrying case worth $49. You're effectively saving $49 by grabbing this bundle, and the case will protect the headset, controllers, charging cable, and power adapter wherever you go. There aren't many deals for the Oculus Quest in the best Cyber Monday deals available today, so take full advantage of this one! You can read more about the deal, and the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset, below.

Today's best Oculus Quest 2 Cyber Monday deal

Read more
These Nintendo Switch games just got a HUGE PRICE CUT at GameStop
Person holding Nintendo Switch, looking at the home screen.

Nintendo Switch games don't go on sale as often as some of the other consoles, first-party titles especially. So, when there's a promotion or discount it's always best to see what's available and gauge whether or not you've been wanting a game, or two, or three. Besides the many upcoming Nintendo Switch games soon to release, there is an incredible selection of relatively new to old titles too!

One of the best things about Switch games is that you can also grab them pre-owned without missing out on anything major -- they don't typically include download codes and most downloadable items are free. That allows you to get them cheaper than full price, alongside new copies that go on sale. You can choose either option, going with whatever matches your budget. It's the perfect time to mention that GameStop is hosting a sale on many Switch games right now, with some truly excellent prices. You can browse the sale yourself, or see our top picks below.

Read more
This Dell gaming laptop just got a massive price cut, and we’re in shock
The Dell G15 gaming laptop with a colorful creature on the screen.

Gamers who've decided against gaming PC deals because they want portability with their machines shouldn't just go for regular laptop deals. To meet the requirements of the latest titles, you'll want to take advantage of gaming laptop deals. While they don't come cheap, you can enjoy massive discounts from some retailers, such as this offer under Dell laptop deals for the Dell G15 gaming laptop that brings its price down by $280 to just $750, from its original price of $1,030.

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, so it won't have trouble loading the latest games like Digital Trends' best gaming laptops. The laptop's 15.6-inch Full HD display with narrow borders will give justice to your favorite games' graphics, with its 120Hz refresh rate ensuring smooth and detailed scenes.

Read more