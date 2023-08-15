This PSVR2 bundle just got an unprecedented price cut

Monoprice is the place to go if you’re keen to embrace VR gaming with your PlayStation 5. Right now, you can buy the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle for $550 so you’re saving $50 off the regular price of $600. Sure to be very popular with anyone excited about more immersive gaming, let’s take a quick look at what’s involved before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle

As one of the best VR headsets around right now, the PlayStation VR2 is very tempting. You need a PlayStation 5 to use it, of course, but it’s one of the most advanced headsets around.

A simple one-wire system makes it easy to set up so you can get straight into enjoying one of the best PSVR2 games including Horizon Call of the Mountain which is included with the headset. More a Horizon-themed amusement park ride than a standalone Horizon adventure, it looks gorgeous with a fantastic sense of scale and beautiful landscapes.

Bundled alongside it all is Sony’s new Sense controllers which work well for the control scheme and help with immersion. The impressive 110-degree field of view also helps here while refresh rates of up to 120Hz ensure a sharp image. You might be weighing up between the PSVR and the PSVR2 and predictably, the newer model is better. It’s HDRF capable, has a 2000 x 2040 resolution, superior tracking, and its games are far better. It may still not be wireless but the PSVR 2 keeps cables to a minimum and setup is bordering on non-existent.

Snap up the PSVR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle and you’re all set for a great time with VR. It comes with everything you need including the controller, USB cable, stereo headphones, earpieces, and the code for the game. It’s going to revolutionize how you game.

Usually priced at $600, the PSVR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle is currently down to $550 at Monoprice. A sweet saving of $50 is sure to make this an enticing one for anyone considering VR gaming recently. Snap it up now before the deal ends soon.

