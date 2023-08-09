PS5 just got its first proper discount at Best Buy

Nearly three years since it was officially launched, the Sony PlayStation 5 finally received a discount on Best Buy. From the console’s original price of $500, the retailer slashed its price to $450 for $50 in savings. The PlayStation 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II bundle is also $50 off, down to $490 from $540. There’s no telling how long these offers will last considering the popularity of Sony’s latest console, so if you think it’s time to finally get one for yourself, don’t hesitate with the purchase — buy one now.

Sony PlayStation 5 — $450, was $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II bundle — $490, was $540

Why you should buy the Sony PlayStation 5

The Sony PlayStation 5 features lightning-fast load speeds and innovative upgrades in the DualSense controller, for a video game experience that’s truly next-gen. You’ll be able to choose from a topnotch lineup of the best PS5 exclusives that include Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Final Fantasy XVI, among many others.

For those who love first-person shooters, you can start your PlayStation 5 experience with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II — one of the best PS5 games available with fast-paced combat and detailed weapon customization. If you want access to a wide library of games, you may want to sign up for a PlayStation Plus subscription. You’ll get free games to download every month in the Essential tier, a catalog of hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games in the Extra tier, and even more titles from the PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP libraries in the Premium tier.

You’re missing out on a lot if you don’t own the Sony PlayStation 5 yet. Check out what the hype is all about by taking advantage of Best Buy’s first proper discount for the console, which is down to $450 from $500 for $50 in savings. If you’re a fan of first-person shooters, you can also get the PlayStation 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II bundle at $50 off, which lowers its price to $490 from $540. You need to complete the transaction quickly if you’re interested in either offer though, as we expect the high demand for the PlayStation 5 to continue with these deals.

Sony PlayStation 5 — $450, was $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II bundle — $490, was $540

Editors' Recommendations