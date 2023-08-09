 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

PS5 just got its first proper discount at Best Buy

Aaron Mamiit
By
A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.
Martin Katler / Unsplash

Nearly three years since it was officially launched, the Sony PlayStation 5 finally received a discount on Best Buy. From the console’s original price of $500, the retailer slashed its price to $450 for $50 in savings. The PlayStation 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II bundle is also $50 off, down to $490 from $540. There’s no telling how long these offers will last considering the popularity of Sony’s latest console, so if you think it’s time to finally get one for yourself, don’t hesitate with the purchase — buy one now.

Sony PlayStation 5 — $450, was $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II bundle — $490, was $540

Why you should buy the Sony PlayStation 5

The Sony PlayStation 5 features lightning-fast load speeds and innovative upgrades in the DualSense controller, for a video game experience that’s truly next-gen. You’ll be able to choose from a topnotch lineup of the best PS5 exclusives that include Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Final Fantasy XVI, among many others.

For those who love first-person shooters, you can start your PlayStation 5 experience with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II — one of the best PS5 games available with fast-paced combat and detailed weapon customization. If you want access to a wide library of games, you may want to sign up for a PlayStation Plus subscription. You’ll get free games to download every month in the Essential tier, a catalog of hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games in the Extra tier, and even more titles from the PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP libraries in the Premium tier.

You’re missing out on a lot if you don’t own the Sony PlayStation 5 yet. Check out what the hype is all about by taking advantage of Best Buy’s first proper discount for the console, which is down to $450 from $500 for $50 in savings. If you’re a fan of first-person shooters, you can also get the PlayStation 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II bundle at $50 off, which lowers its price to $490 from $540. You need to complete the transaction quickly if you’re interested in either offer though, as we expect the high demand for the PlayStation 5 to continue with these deals.

Sony PlayStation 5 — $450, was $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II bundle — $490, was $540

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
You need to buy this Mortal Kombat II arcade game while it’s $50 off
arcade1up mortal kombat ii arcade game deal best buy june 2023 deluxe

If you’re putting together a game room, man cave, or just need something cool to round out a corner of your office, Best Buy is offering a $50 discount on a Mortal Kombat II Deluxe Arcade Game. It’s made by Arcade1Up, which makes several of these throwback arcade-style games. This Mortal Kombat II would regularly cost $500, but right now you can take it home for $450.

Why you should buy the Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat II Deluxe Arcade Game
If you’ve taken on all of the best PC games and are looking for a new challenge, the Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat II arcade game offers a chance to see what you’re made of on an older platform. Mortal Kombat was a smash hit in the 1990s, with Mortal Kombat II being a worthy followup.

Read more
This Lenovo gaming laptop just got a huge discount
lenovo ideapad gaming 3i deal october 2022

Gamers on a budget can still get a decent gaming laptop because there are offers like Best Buy's $300 discount for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. From an already affordable $900, the machine is currently available from the retailer for just $600. We're sure that the device will return to its original price very soon though, as gaming laptop deals for less than $1,000 usually don't last long. If you want to get the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for this cheap, you'll have to push through with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3
Lenovo's most affordable gaming laptops fall under its IdeaPad line instead of its Legion line, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands, and that includes the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. However, even with its cheap price, the machine still provides decent performance with its AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 won't challenge the speed of the best gaming laptops, but it's got what it takes to run most of the best PC games, especially if you're fine with selecting low to medium graphics settings for certain titles.

Read more
150+ gaming headsets just got big discounts for Memorial Day
alienware tri mode wireless gaming headset deal dell march 2023 lienware

With Memorial Day sales being in full swing, now is the perfect time to pick up a gaming headset from Best Buy, which is having a massive sale. With a whopping 152 different types of headsets on sale, with anything as cheap as $30 and all the way up to $320, there are a lot of options to pick from. Not only that, but there are some deals that pair great headphones with other items, such as a laptop, Xbox Series X, or a standalone microphone. So, if you're looking to pick up a cool bundle with your headphones, now's the perfect time, so be sure to click the button below to see all their deals.

What to shop for in the Best Buy gaming headset Memorial Day sale
If you're looking for something that's excellent value with a good price tag, the

Read more