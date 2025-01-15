Terraria’s ‘final’ update might not be so final after all

Terraria‘s next update might not be the last one after all. The game’s refusal to ever be “complete” is something of a running joke among fans, as the official final update landed in May 2020, only to be followed by others in October 2020 and in 2022. Another “final” update was later scheduled for late 2024 or early 2025. Version 1.4.5 is said to be the actual, we-really-mean-it-this-time final update, but it isn’t quite finished yet.

Developer Re-Logic apologized for the long delay on the update, but said the team wants it to feel “just right” and promises that the wait will be worth it. On the other hand, the lead developer posted a cryptic message on Bluesky saying, “Terraria will never die as long as there is one last final update,” according to PCGamer.

Lead developer Andrew “Redigit” Spinks and the rest of the development team have been known to troll players on several different occasions, so you can’t take everything they say at face value. Redigit once changed his location in his bio and sparked a frenzied wave of speculation until he revealed it was all a joke.

Fans expressed support to the team, saying that even if Terraria never received another update, they would continue to recommend it to new players. Those aren’t just niceties, either; Terraria has a massive number of user reviews on Steam and brings in thousands of players each day — and that’s after 14 years on the market.

If you’ve never tried the game out, Terraria is essentially a 2D Minecraft. You have to explore, search for resources, and craft everything you need. Its charming art style and endless replayability has made it a popular choice among gamers, and with cozy titles becoming more popular, Terraria is primed to see a resurgence. It helps that the game has a dedicated modding community, too.

It’s available on nearly every platform, including iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.