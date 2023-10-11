 Skip to main content
Amazon’s answer to Apple AirPods are down to $35 right now

The third-generation Amazon Echo Buds, a more affordable alternative to Apple’s AirPods, are currently available in the returning Prime Day deals with a $15 discount. From a cheap $50, they’re down to just $35 for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023. This is a must-buy bargain, which means a lot of shoppers will be trying to get their hands on these wireless earbuds — proceed with the purchase as soon as possible while stocks are still available.

Why you should buy the third-generation Amazon Echo Buds

The third-generation Amazon Echo Buds are already included in our roundup of the best cheap headphones and earbuds because they come with a price that’s tough to beat. There are a lot of technologies that you can find in the best wireless earbuds, like the Apple AirPods Pro 2, that are missing in the Amazon Echo Buds 2023, including active noise cancellation and wireless charging, but for what they cost, they’re considered a decent set of wireless earbuds. They even slightly make up for the lack of ANC through a semi-in-ear design that helps reduce noise.

Perhaps the most important function of the third-generation Amazon Echo Buds is that it places Amazon’s Alexa in your ear, allowing voice commands for functions like controlling music playback, making calls, setting reminders, and so much more. The wireless earbuds work with both iOS and Android devices, and they can even allow you to access Apple’s Siri and Google Assistant. If you’ve got your digital assistant’s wake work deactivated, the Amazon Echo Buds 2023 can last up to 6 hours on a single charge and up to 20 hours with their charging case, while 15 minutes of charging will replenish 2 hours of usage.

The third-generation Amazon Echo Buds already offer amazing value at their original price of $50, so they’ve become must-buy wireless earbuds with Amazon’s $15 discount for Prime Day as it pulls their price down to a very cheap $35. However, there’s a chance that the offer ends sooner than you expect, so if you’re interested in the Amazon Echo Buds 2023, you should proceed with the purchase before that happens.

