Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones are 50% off the for holidays

If you’re in the Apple ecosystem and want to get a pair of headphones that aren’t as expensive as the AirPods, then going for some great Beats headphone deals is the way to go. Ever since Apple bought Beats out, the integration into the Apple ecosystem has gone smoothly, so Beats is a great alternative to the more expensive AirPods options. And one of the more budget-friendly options in the Beats lineup is the Beats Solo3, which is discounted heavily by Amazon down to just $99. That’s down from their usual $200 price tag, so the lower price makes some of the issues of the Solo3 much more palatable and adds a ton of value to them.

Why you should buy the Beats Solo3

The Beats Solo3 certainly has a really great look to it, but the quality is not just skin-deep. In terms of audio fidelity, it’s excellent, and the overall balance is really made to be “available” to the most people possible, so it has a nice overall balance. It won’t blow any audiophile out of the water, and for those who are more used to the more bass-forward branding of Beats, you won’t find that here since it’s much more muted with the Solo 3. That’s not to say that the Bass is bad or hollow; it’s just not as heavy as you might expect if you’ve had previous Beats headphones.

As for the build, it doesn’t feel that robust, but that’s okay, given that the Solo3 is really a more budget-to-mid-range headset. So, while the padding at the top and side isn’t as good as something of a higher grade, it should be fine for most folks. The Solo3 comes with Apple’s W1 chip, so they are compatible with things like “Hey Siri” and can be used with multiple headset listening if you’re using other Apple and Beats products. As for battery life, it’s impressive, with around 40 hours of charge for you to work with, so you can charge them at the end of the day or every two or three days if you don’t use them a lot.

Overall, while the Beats Solo3 aren’t going to blow anybody away, they’re an excellent mid-range set of headphones going for budget pricing, so there’s only so much we can ask from them. Don’t forget that you can get them from Best Buy for $99 instead of the full $200 price tag, although be sure to check out some other great headphone deals for alternatives.

