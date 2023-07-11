If you’re looking to buy wireless earbuds but Prime Day AirPods deals aren’t catching your interest, you may want to turn your attention towards the Beats Studio Buds. They were down to $100 earlier this year, but Amazon is selling them for an even more affordable price of $90 following a $60 discount on their original price of $150. Like most Prime Day deals, we’re not sure if this offer will remain available once the shopping holiday ends, so if you want to make sure to get these wireless earbuds for this cheap, you need to process the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Buds

The Beats Studio Buds are wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation that offer most of the features that you’ll find in the Apple AirPods Pro, but at a significantly lower price. Their impressive ANC is capable of blocking out all external sound, but they also offer a Transparency mode that will let you hear what’s going on around you without having to take the wireless earbuds out of your ears. This is incredibly helpful when you need to talk to someone, or when you need to cross a street, for example.

True wireless earbuds are stylish and provide an incredible range of freedom, according to our headphone buying guide. These are especially true with the Beats Studio Buds, as they are IPX4-rated for water and sweat resistance, and they come with three sizes of soft eartips so you can find the most stable and comfortable fit for them. Their battery life is similar to most of the best wireless earbuds — 8 hours per charge, and up to a total of 24 hours when you include the power from their charging case.

There’s a lot of Prime Day headphone deals to choose from, but Amazon’s offer for the Beats Studio Buds is turning heads. The wireless earbuds are down to just $90, for $60 in savings on their sticker price of $150 and going even lower than their previously cheapest price this year of $100. We’re not sure what will happen first though — its price going back to normal or stocks running out — so if you don’t want to miss this bargain for the Beats Studio Buds, it’s highly recommended that you buy it right now.

