Give the gift of AirPods and save with these holiday deals

Andrew Morrisey
By

Apple’s lineup of headphones has grown in popularity substantially over the years, with the modern white design recognizable from Zoom meetings to coffee shops. As such, AirPods make a great holiday gift for almost anyone, and there’s a model out there for almost everyone’s needs. It’s somewhat rare to find significant discounts on Apple products, but we’ve been able to find a lot of impressive holiday deals on a number of Apple AirPods models. Several of them rank among the best wireless earbuds, but all of them make for some great holiday savings.

Best holiday AirPods deals

A woman listening to her AirPods Pro.
Apple

Currently you can grab the most recent generation of every Apple AirPods model at a discount. That includes the super popular Apple AirPods 3, as well as the feature-packed Apple AirPods Pro 2. Each of these come with high quality audio playback and a range of features that make them great for listening to music, watching movies, and interacting on voice calls and video chats. If you aren’t certain which set of AirPods may be best for you or a loved one this holiday season, we’ve got you covered in figuring out which AirPods you should buy.

  • Apple AirPods 2 —
  • Apple AirPods 3 —
  • Apple AirPods Pro 2 —
  • Apple AirPods Max —

Best refurbished AirPods deals

A woman wearing AirPods 3rd Generation while exercising.
Apple

And there’s even more savings available if you’re willing to shop refurbished. These deals not only offer even lower prices than you’ll find on brand new models, but they’re also backed by warranties and return windows. Both Back Market and Amazon have a ton of different refurbished AirPods deals taking place, and they stretch all the way across the AirPods model lineup. If you decide on a deal at Back Market you’ll be getting a 12-month warranty and a professionally refurbished set of AirPods, and if you land on a deal at Amazon you’re guaranteed AirPods professionally inspected, tested, and refurbished to meet Amazon Renewed standards.

  • Apple AirPods 2 (refurbished) —
  • Apple AirPods 3 (refurbished) —
  • Apple AirPods Pro 1 (refurbished) —
  • Apple AirPods 3 (refurbished) —
  • Apple AirPods Pro 2 (refurbished) —
  • Apple AirPods Max (refurbished) —

