Best Roku Black Friday deals: Save on TVs and streaming hardware

Aaron Mamiit
By
Roku Start Screen logo.
Roku

The Roku streaming platform is a popular choice for smart TVs, whether as a built-in operating system or as add-on hardware. While its main purpose is to grant you access to all of the most popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, it also enables voice commands for functions such as controlling playback and searching for shows and movies to watch, while also offering free content for you to consume. If you’re interested in Roku, we’ve rounded up the most interesting Black Friday deals that will let you jump into the platform, but you need to hurry with your purchase because we’re not sure how much time is remaining on these offers.

Best Roku TV Black Friday deals

The Roku Class Select Series 4K TV on a media stand.
Roku

While some of the best TV brands use Roku for the operating system of their products, Roku has rolled out its own line of TVs. With resolutions ranging from HD to 4K Ultra HD, you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite shows and movies with bright colors and sharp details, with prices that start from budget displays and going all the way up to premium screens. These TVs are also excellent for playing video games and accessing cable channels, and our recommendation is to go for the largest model that you can afford — but consult our guide on what size TV to buy first to make sure that you have enough space.

  
  
  
  
  

Best Roku streaming hardware Black Friday deals

Roku Streaming Stick 4K.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

If you’ve just purchased from TV deals but you don’t like the operating system that came with it, or if you want to upgrade a non-smart TV to a smart TV, you should be looking at Roku’s streaming hardware. The brand is behind some of the best streaming devices, including the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, that are easy to install and set up — just plug them into your TV’s HDMI port and follow the onscreen instruction to connect to your home’s Wi-Fi network. They come with remote controls for easy operation, with some also allowing support for voice commands.

  
  
  
  
  

