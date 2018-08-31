Kickstarter success story Earin’s M2 true wireless earbuds now available in U.S.

Share

Earin was among the very first companies to try its hand at true wireless earbuds, an ambitious undertaking for the Swedish startup, especially since its funding was derived through Kickstarter. While many competitors tried and failed, Earin succeeded, not just in getting a product to market but in creating a set of true wireless earbuds that were actually good. Since then, the company has been working on a follow-up in the form of the Earin M2, and we got to spend some time with them at IFA 2018.

One of the cooler aspects of Earin’s true wireless earbuds has always been the charging case, and while the design is slightly different with the M2, it still reminds us of why we liked the case so much in the first place. The case has a magnetic clasp at the end that opens to reveal the cradle that the earbuds sit in, complete with indicator lights to show you when the earbuds are charging. This case will recharge the earbuds three times, offering up to 14 to 16 hours of battery life across multiple charges.

Previous Next 1 of 4 Rich Shibley/Digital Trends Rich Shibley/Digital Trends Rich Shibley/Digital Trends Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

The form factor of the earbuds themselves has changed somewhat in the M2 compared to the original silver bullet design. The light weight (much lighter than the original) combined with the included Comply foam tips mean they should stay comfortable for a long time. The stronng battery life means you’ll be able to use these for long listening sessions, broken up only by short pauses to recharge the earbuds in the included charging case. The understated design means the earbuds won’t draw a lot of attention, a fact that could be considered either a plus or a minus, depending on what you want from your earbuds.

Though they’ve been available in China and Japan for some time, the Earin M2 are now available to customers in the United States via the Earin website, and will soon come to retailers in Europe. The Earin M2 retail for $250 and are available in black or white finishes. For an idea of what the competition looks like, see our list of the best true wireless earbuds.