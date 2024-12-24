 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Features

My favorite Dolby Atmos songs from 2024 to add to your playlist

By
An iPhone 15 Pro Max on a wooden table displaying streaming apps Amazon Music, Qobuz, Apple Music, Tidal, Sonos, and Spotify.
John Higgins / Digital Trends

I’ll admit that as an audio reviewer, I have a tendency to listen to the same collection of songs whenever I review a pair of headphones. Even if they’re a personal pair and I’m not reviewing them, I’ll give a quick listen through snippets of four or five tracks to get a sense of things like frequency response, soundstage, and detail.

Why do I listen to the same songs? For one (or both) of two reasons: I’ve become intimately familiar with them over the years, or they’ve been recommended to me by other reviewers — and in consequence, I’ve become intimately familiar with them over the years. But it’s also good for the mind and the soul to keep things fresh, and with thousands upon thousands of songs being released every year, it’s worth appreciating and adding new recordings to the mix.

Recommended Videos

Instead of proclaiming “the best songs from 2024” I have instead put together some of my favorites (so far) that I feel are worthy of a listen — ones that are available in Dolby Atmos and were released in 2024 (be it a new song or a re-release). Without further ado…

Related

Broken Man from All Born Screaming — St. Vincent

The artwork on the St. Vincent album All Born Screaming or a woman bent over with her arms on fire.
St. Vincent

One thing you’re guaranteed to get from a new St. Vincent album is a sonically interesting experience that is musically complex and intriguing. All Born Screaming is a perfect example. While it might not be quite as cohesive from track to track as some of St. Vincent’s previous releases, All Born Screaming artfully explores a variety of emotions and styles that leaves the listener with an air of hopefulness by the end of its final title track.

The first single from the album, Broken Man, is an industrial-inspired rage fest that draws on the expertly crafted build of songs like the end of NIN’s Closer. The bass slowly grow through the first first and chorus, as the second half answer of the musical line slowly fades in to respond to its question. The slow growth of intensity continues through the next verse and chorus with the introduction of Dave Grohl’s drums, dramatic chordal stabs, and a more desperate vocal into a killer groove of the song a minute and a half in. The remainder brings that groove to another level with layering of thick, crunchy guitar lines, thumping drums, metallic percussion, atmospheric synth and vocals, lead by St. Vincent’s angry, pleading lyrics of “What are you looking at?”

While the Dolby Atmos mix of Broken Man doesn’t get as experimental as some other tracks later on this list, it gives more space to the layering of musical ideas to create a full, but not overcrowded soundscape.

Drone:Nodrone from Songs of a Lost World — The Cure

A rock sculpture by Slovenian artist Janez Pirnat.It’s been 16 years since The Cure have released a new studio album, and to say Songs of a Lost World is a triumphant return is an understatement. It’s not the same more light-hearted fare of their 80s catalog, instead coming across as a more grown-up look at their own mortality. On Drone:Nodrone are some familiar sounds from The Cure of old, but everything is turned up to 11, especially with the wailing guitar of Reeves Gabrels, the newest member being featured in his first album with the band — even though he joined as a full-time member back in 2012.

There’s a lot to listen to here, with the atmospheric effects and guitar distortion coming together within the first few seconds from out wide left and right, before the nearfield is filled with guitar, synth, bass, and drums. The highlight for me is Gabrels’ wah-wah guitar work on the second half of the track, that weaves through the texture of the band and Robert Smith’s vocals.

The strength of Drone:Nodrone lies more in Smith’s composition and arrangement than in its Dolby Mix, but its worth a listen on whatever format you have available just to sit back and revel in the return of The Cure.

Avalon from Avalon — Roxy Music

The cover art of Roxy Music's Avalon.It’s difficult to choose a single track from Roxy Music’s final, and most successful, studio album. It’s release this year as a Dolby Atmos album is not it’s first non-stereo treatment, with the 20th anniversary 5.1 SACD being considered by many to be one of the best examples of multichannel music mixing. Some might question why to even go back and attempt an Atmos version, but with this release it was worth it. Producer Rhett Davies and mixer Bob Clearmountain succeeded in creating another excellent mix of the iconic album. An interesting tidbit revealed to Jonathan Cornell at immersiveaudioalbum.com is that the tracks used for the Atmos remix were from 96kHz/24-bit high-resolution digital transfers from the original analog multitrack tapes.

There isn’t a lot of movement on title track, instead allowing the instruments to generally sit and own their space. The multiple guitar tracks have some back and forth interaction across the soundfield, while backing vocals soar in the back left while playing off the sax solo to the back right for the second half of the track. It’s the perfect track to close your eyes and feel the music around you.

In the Morning of the Magicians from Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots — The Flaming Lips

The album art for the Flaming Lips album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots.I’ll fully admit that when my wife, then girlfriend, introduced me to Yoshimi soon after it was released in 2002, I was confused. Did I love it? Did I hate it? I honestly didn’t know. “Give it a couple more listens,” she said, and boy am I glad she did. Within a week it was in regular rotation as I commuted through LA traffic from my apartment in Burbank to the USC campus.

Released in November 2024, the Dolby Atmos mix of the album is wild. The Flaming Lips are experimental in all facets of music and performance, and that extends into the Atmos mix. Synths circle around your head, crowd noise spreads and dissipates, Wayne Coyne’s lead vocals spend a lot of time in the back left channel, drums fly through the air — it’s enveloping and at times disorienting. But there’s no question it uses Atmos to its fullest.

In the Morning of the Magicians begins with the synth orbiting the space before the bass and drums enter to fill in around you with vocals sound effects popping in to the left and right at different heights. It’s all followed by the acoustic guitar and lead vocals coming in from the back left before beginning their own journey around, eventually supported by electrics guitars from the sides and deep “oohs” and “aahs” filling things out. A similar treatment happens as the second verse begins with some more atmospheric sounds along for the ride.

Do I love it? Do I hate it? I think it’s accurate to say I’m fascinated by it. If you want to hear the potentials of Dolby Atmos music, The Flaming Lips have delivered an excellent example. I’d expect nothing less from them.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Higgins
John Higgins
Senior Editor, A/V
John Higgins is the Senior Editor of A/V at Digital Trends, leading the team in coverage of all manner of audio and video.
From movies to music, 2021 was the year of Dolby Atmos
Image showing Dolby Atmos 3D sound.

Over the years, we’ve seen our fair share of trends in the audio industry, like hi-res audio, active noise cancellation, and whole-home multiroom wireless speakers. In 2021, those trends all took a back seat to the earthquake that is Dolby Atmos. What started out as a seismic shift in the sound systems used in commercial movie theaters is now sending reverberations through every aspect of home and mobile entertainment, from streaming services to soundbars, and even the tunes you listen to during your daily commute. Not familiar with Dolby Atmos? Here’s a guided tour to the ways it shaped 2021, and will continue to evolve in the years to come.
From movie theater to home theater

What is Dolby Atmos? For a deep dive into the technology, I recommend you take a stroll through our no-stones-left-unturned Dolby Atmos explainer, but here’s the short version: It’s an advanced form of surround sound with two distinct characteristics. First, it uses “height channels” -- usually in the form of ceiling speakers or up-firing speakers -- that let sounds appear to be coming from above you. Standard 5.1, 7.1, or even 9.1 surround sound systems only place their speakers around you, not above you.

Read more
Sonos adds Dolby Atmos Music and hi-res audio support for Amazon Music
Man holding the Sonos Roam portable speaker.

Sonos users who subscribe to Amazon Music can enjoy Dolby Atmos Music and lossless, hi-res audio on select Sonos speakers starting today, December 7. To get these new features, you'll need an Amazon Music Unlimited account and the latest Sonos software, which you can grab by opening the Sonos S2 app and going to Settings > System > System Updates > Check for Updates.

Dolby Atmos Music tracks from Amazon Music will work on Sonos' two Dolby Atmos-compatible speakers, the $899 Sonos Arc and the $449 Sonos Beam Gen 2. However, if you have these speakers grouped with non-Atmos-compatible speakers when you play your desired tracks or playlists, the streams will default to the highest quality, non-Atmos format supported by all speakers in the group.

Read more
Sony’s HT-A9 promises fully immersive Dolby Atmos from four wireless speakers
Sony's HT A9 fully immersive speaker

Today, Sony has pulled the wraps off two new Dolby Atmos-capable home theater sound systems. And though they're both designed to offer folks highly immersive sound and a simple installation, the way they approach that challenge couldn't be more different. The $1,300 HT-A7000 looks like a traditional soundbar, right down to the optional wireless subwoofer and surround speakers. But the $1,800 HT-A9 uses a set of four bookshelf-sized independent wireless speakers that can be placed anywhere in a room and use their onboard microphones to sense and respond to furniture, walls, and other acoustic features. Both will be available in September/October from major retailers. Here's a deeper look at each system.
Sony HT-A9: $1,800

The HT-A9 is a totally new concept in home theater sound, although it's clear that Sony took its inspiration from both Sonos and WiSA. It's comprised of four identical wireless speakers that are equipped with a tweeter, a midrange driver, a bass duct, and an up-firing driver. They communicate with a control box that is no bigger than the size of an Apple TV. The control box acts as a simplified A/V receiver, with one HDMI input, one HDMI ARC/eARC output, an Ethernet jack, and a center channel output (more on that in a moment). The control box connects the system to Wi-Fi, and it's compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, plus Chromecast and AirPlay 2 are built-in.

Read more