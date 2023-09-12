Don’t miss your chance to get this 55-inch 4K TV for $270

Best Buy has one of the cheaper TV deals out there with $130 off the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV. Already priced at a very respectable $400, it’s even cheaper now thanks to the $130 discount bringing it down to $270. If you’ve been waiting to buy a cheap 4K TV for your living room, bedroom or den, this is a good opportunity to do so. Here’s everything else you might need to know about the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV

While Insignia doesn’t feature in our look at the best TV brands, it’s still a fairly well-regarded name in the budget TV world. Owned by Best Buy, it’s ideal if you just need something inexpensive rather than a powerhouse for your home cinema. With the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV, you get a 55-inch 4K display with HDR10 support so that you gain a wide range of color details along with sharper contrast. While it might not rival the looks of the very best TVs, you’ve still got something that’s likely to look better than your previous TV.

Alongside that, the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV has support for DTS Studio Sound with the premium audio enhancement suite providing more realistic and immersive audio than basic TV speakers. If that’s not enough for you, you can always use the HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC ports for hooking up a compatible soundbar or AV receiver. There are three HDMI ports in all so you can also plug in a games console or Blu-ray player. There’s no need to add on a streaming device as the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV has Fire TV built-in so you have easy access to all your favorite streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+, and Disney+.

Adding to the Fire TV functionality, the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV also has Alexa voice controls so you can easily control what goes on without needing to dig out your remote. That’s particularly useful when searching for something rather than entering a long search string.

However you plan on using the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV, it’s a great price while it’s currently $270 at Best Buy reduced from $400. The $130 discount is unlikely to stick around for long so if it sounds like the TV for your home, tap the buy button now before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations