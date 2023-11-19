 Skip to main content
Forget AirPods: these Jabra earbuds are $60 for Black Friday

Jabra Elite 4 sitting beside laptop, inside open charging case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

There are a lot of excellent and feature-packed wireless earbuds out there, but they can be quite expensive, especially if you’ve already spent a ton on other tech over the year. Luckily, if you just want something straightforward with good audio quality, the Jabra Elite 4 earbuds are the perfect pick. Even better, there’s a great Black Friday deal on them right now from Best Buy, bringing the price down to just $60 from $100. That’s a great discount on arguably mid-to-high-end earbuds, at least in terms of audio quality.

Why you should buy the Jabra Elite 4

For just $60, the Jabra Elite 4 are a very comfy set of earbuds. Not only that, but they surprisingly offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and it’s pretty good and certainly a big upgrade from the Elites 3’s somewhat middling ANC and will work well for things like commuting. You also have a bit of adjustability on the ANC using the associated app, although you likely won’t need to use it much since it is great out of the box. The included transparency mode is also pretty great, although you should know that the overall battery life isn’t great, with about 22 hours total in the earbuds and case with ANC on. It does increase to around 28 with ANC off, but that’s not as competitive with some earbuds in the same price range.

Luckily, the audio is pretty good, and while it may not necessarily satisfy an audiophile, it has good overall clarity and balance, which is more than we can say for some other budget-oriented earbuds. Calling is also very clear; with four microphones to work with, it can pick up your voice and keep it clear from background noise for whoever is on the other end. Sadly, the sidetone feature that lets you hear your own voice isn’t that great, at least when compared to some higher-end Jabra models, but then again, those have eight microphones to work with.

While the Jabra Elite might not compete with something like the Airpods Pro 2, they’re still a solid set of headphones, especially with the deal from Best Buy that brings them down to $60. You might also want to check out these Black Friday deals on headphones and earbuds for some alternatives, as well as the wider Best Buy Black Friday sale that’s going on.

