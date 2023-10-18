Black Friday is approaching, but if you need to buy new headphones now, the good news is that you can take advantage of some early discounts from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. To help you decide what to purchase, we’ve gathered our favorite headphone deals below. There’s a chance that some of these bargains expire soon, so if an offer catches your eye, it’s highly recommended that you finish the transaction as soon as you can to make sure that you don’t miss out on the savings.

JBL Live 660NC — $100, was $200

If you want relatively cheap wireless headphones with active noise cancellation, check out the JBL Live 660NC. They’re affordable, but they’re capable of blocking external noise, and they also offer Ambient Aware technology that will let you hear your surroundings without having to take them off. The wireless headphones can last up to 50 hours on a single charge, and they support Bluetooth multipoint that makes it easy to switch between multiple devices.

Beats Solo 3 — $129, was $200

The Beats Solo 3 are high-performance wireless headphones that are powered by Apple’s W1 chip, which enables added functionality with Apple products such as Siri support and multiple headset listening with other Beats or Apple headphones. They can last for up to 40 hours from a full charge, and with Fast Fuel technology, just 5 minutes of charging replenishes 3 hours of usage.

Sony WH-XB910N (Renewed) — $142, was $248

The Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones offer noise cancelling so you can focus on your playlists and streaming shows, and you’ll enjoy deep and punchy sound with Sony’s Extra Bass. They’re compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, for convenience in calling your preferred digital assistant. These wireless headphones are pre-owned but they work and look like new, and they come with the Amazon Renewed guarantee that makes them eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days.

Beats Studio 3 — $263, was $350

The Beats Studio 3, which are also powered by Apple’s W1 chip, offer pure adaptive noise canceling to block the sounds around you. They also feature real-time audio calibration for a premium listening experience, and a very comfortable fit for extended wear. The wireless headphones can run for up to 22 hours from a full charge, and Fast Fuel technology gives you back 3 hours of usage after just 10 minutes of being plugged in.

Bose Headphones 700 — $299, was $379

The Bose Headphones 700 come with excellent noise canceling, enabled by the microphones that are located inside and outside their earcups, with 11 levels of noise cancellation. They also offer impressive voice clarity when you make calls and ask something to your preferred digital assistant. The lightweight and comfortable wireless headphones can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, with a 15-minute charge providing 3.5 hours of battery life.

Sony WH-1000XM5 — $348, was $400

The Sony WH-1000XM5 sit on top of our list of the best headphones for a variety of reasons, including best-in-class noise canceling, amazing sound, very clear call quality, and extremely comfortable fit. The wireless headphones can last for up to 30 hours from a full charge, and plugging them in for just 3 minutes will give 3 hours of playback. There are touch controls on the Sony WH-1000XM5 for your convenience, for functions such as activating your voice assistant and controlling playback.

Apple AirPods Max — $480, was $549

The Apple AirPods Max are the best choice for Apple users among the best noise-cancelling headphones. They’re powered by Apple’s H1 chip, which enables support for spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for 3D surround sound that follows your movements. The knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions create a comfortable fit, and their battery can last up to 20 hours with active noise cancelation and spatial audio activated.

