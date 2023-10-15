 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

JBL Live 660NC noise-cancelling headphones are $100 off today

John Alexander
By
A woman wearing the JBL Live 660NC wireless headphones while outdoors.
.

If you want noise-canceling headphones at $100 off, this is the time. We’ve found the JBL Live 660NC, which are usually $200 at the great price of just $100. That represent a savings of %50 off and will get you a long way towards a comfortable study environment this fall semester or, if you take the bus or metro, give you a more peaceful commute. Whatever the purpose, to get your JBL Live 660NC, all you need to do is tap the button below, hit “Add to Cart,” and checkout from Best Buy’s online store. If you want more info on the headphones first, be sure to keep reading, as we’ll give you a brief rundown on why people choose the JBL Live 660NC as their world-quieteners of choice.

Why you should buy the JBL Live 660NC

We know that the most important thing about noise-canceling headphones is their noise-cancellation capabilities. That’s just logical. We’ll get to it. But something else stands out more for headphones of this price: the battery life. If you pop them in their supplied carrying pouch and travel over the weekend or even for a week, you will not need to charge your JBL Live 660NC as they have a battery life of between 40 and 50 hours. To demonstrate the incredible value here with an (admittedly silly) extrapolation, if you were to buy the JBL Live 660NC, charge them once, and then throw them away when the battery died you’d only be paying about $2/hour for using them. That’s how intense this deal is.

But what about the noise-canceling? The JBL Live 660NC use adaptive techniques to bring you the right level of noise-cancelation for your environment. When noise is your total enemy, they will block everything as much as possible. During conversation, your music is turned down and the voice spectrum is enhanced. Walking down a dangerously busy street? The JBL Live 660NC’s Ambient Aware mode highlights environmental sounds for you to keep you safe.

Related

The JBL Live 660NC will make your world a more quiet and peaceful place for only $100 while this deal is active. That’s 50% (or $100) off the standard $200, making this an incredible time to buy them. If you still aren’t sure, or have more or less room in your budget, you can check out these headphones deals to play the field a bit more. On the other hand, if you like these headphones, go ahead and tap the button below to buy them now while this extraordinary deal is still in effect.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
These Sony noise-canceling headphones are 52% off for Prime Day
Sony's WH-XB910N wireless noise-cancelling over the ear headphones lie on a table next to a smartphone.

With Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sales event have come discounts on all sorts of headphone models, and one of the best headphone deals you’ll find there is also one of the best Sony headphone deals. The Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass wireless headphones have seen a massive price drop to a sales price of just $118. They would typically cost $250, making this Prime Day headphone deal worth $132 in savings. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass wireless headphones
The Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass wireless headphones rank among the best headphones currently available on the market, and they’re a popular selection for pairing with home theater setups and content creation equipment. One of the more attractive features of these headphones is their noise-cancelation capabilities. They feature dual noise-canceling technology that utilizes multiple built-in microphones to truly shut out the world around you. This makes them a great headphone option if you work in offices with a lot of commotion, or if you’re a content creator that makes a lot of commotion and want to give your neighbors or office colleagues a break.

Read more
Bose’s best noise-canceling headphones are $100 off right now
A man wearing Bose 700 headphones with a moody background.

Amazon’s October Prime Day event is here, and one of the best headphone deals you’ll find in it is also one of the best Bose headphone deals available. The Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 pack a punch when it comes to mobile audio, and you can save $100 on a pair at Amazon today. This savings brings the price down from $379 to a Prime Day price of $279, and Amazon is including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
While the Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 have been on the market for several years now, they still offer some of the best noise-cancelling of any headphones on the market. They were ahead of their time at their release, which has allowed them to hold up and still be worth the price today. They have 11 levels of active noise cancelling that let you enjoy music, podcasts, videos, and phone calls without distractions, and a revolutionary microphone system adapts to noisy and windy environments so your voice always sounds crystal clear on calls and video chats. In short, these headphones are made to sound good and function well wherever you take them.

Read more
Samsung’s best Dolby Atmos soundbar system is $300 off today
samsung q series 1114 channel surround sound system deal may 2023 hw q990b 11 1 4ch soundbar with wireless rear speakers and

Prime Day deals in October started this morning at Amazon, but other retailers are jumping on the bandwagon. As you can see in our roundup of the best Prime Day soundbar deals, manufacturers like Samsung are getting in on the fun. One of Samsung's best soundbars is the Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4 Dolby Atmos soundbar. Eleven speakers is hard to beat! Right now you can grab it straight from Samsung's website for $1,600, down $300 from its usual price of $1,900. Grab it before Prime Big Deal Days end.

Why you should buy the Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4 channel wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar
The Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4 channel wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar has a ton of great features going for it. It's just what you need if you've been looking for one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars. It offers 11 front-facing speakers, 1 subwoofer, and 4 up-firing channels so you get a true Dolby Atmos experience.

Read more