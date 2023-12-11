 Skip to main content
These JBL true wireless earbuds are a little less than 50% off today

JBL Reflect Mini NC
Best Buy has one of the better headphone deals for someone seeking a practical pair of earbuds for their workouts or runs that don’t cost a fortune. Today, you can buy the JBL Reflect Mini Noise-Cancelling Earbuds for $80, saving $70 off the regular price of $150. If you have a My Best Buy membership, you can save a further $20 bringing them down to just $60. Comfy to wear while offering all the key features you could need, these earbuds will make a great gift for someone this holiday season — or a sweet upgrade for yourself. Here’s everything else you need to know about them.

Why you should buy the JBL Reflect Mini

JBL may not feature prominently in our look at the best wireless earbuds, but it’s a reliable brand at this price. With the JBL Reflect Mini, you get what we previously referred to as “almost perfect workout buds.” They offer excellent ANC with a Smart Ambient mode that means you can still hear cars in the street while running or your buddies talking while you’re lifting in the gym. For the price, they’re far more potent than you’d expect.

As well as that, the JBL Reflect Mini offer strong bassy sound with JBL Signature Sound always loud and punchy. When working out or running, you want this kind of experience, but you can always tweak the EQ to your liking via the JBL app. It’s the kind of functionality we love to see from some of the best noise canceling headphones.

Alongside that, the JBL Reflect are comfy with an ear fin design that ensures a secure fit. There’s a choice of three different ear fin stabilizers to help you find the right fit for your ears. They’re waterproof too with IPX7 protection.

Other useful features include seven hours of charge with an additional 14 hours coming from the case. There’s also Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, and you can benefit from hands-free calls with auto-pause putting your music on hold as needed.

Packed with all the essentials any active person could do with, the JBL Reflect Mini are normally $150. Right now, you can buy them from Best Buy for $80 meaning you save a massive $70. If you’re a My Best Buy member, you’ll save even more with an extra $20 off bringing them down to $60. Check them out now before the deal ends soon.

