These JBL wireless headphones are 50% off for Prime Day

John Alexander
By
In case you haven’t heard already, Amazon’s massive event has kicked off. That’s good news if you want to save on a particular item you’ve had on your wishlist for awhile, but could be stressful if you need general categories of things yet lack the time to sort through deals. For example, if you desire really cheap headphones but weren’t zeroing in on the JBL Tune 510BT, you might easily miss out on this chance to get dirt cheap headphones. The JBL Tune 510BT are usually $50, but are down to just $25 today. That’s $25 in total savings. They’re one of the best headphone deals coming this October if a low price is your big aim.

Why you should buy the JBL Tune 510BT

In so many words, this section could be summarized by the words “low price” but it gets a bit more complex than that. Ultimately, if you go to any store, you’ll find headphones for around $25. They probably won’t be comfortable. They probably will have materials that flake off immediately. And so on and so on. This deal from JBL, also known for making some of the best running headphones, gives you a chance to get quality headphones (and an Amazon best-seller) at the same bargain bin price.

The JBL Tune 510BT have a quite full frequency range, going from 20Hz to 20kHz, which will satisfy anyone that doesn’t call themselves an audiophile on a casual basis. Incredible for a pair of headphones at this price (after the discount is applied) they have single-button access to Siri and Hey Google. Additionally, they store up to 40 hours of charge and can grab 2 hours of listening time off of a quick 5-minute connection to a power source via USB-C.

Grab the JBL Tune 510BT for $25, not the usual $50 by tapping the link below. That’s a discount of $25 and a great way to tick one box off of your “must haves” list this October. Pair them up with one the best music streaming services for maximum fun. Or, check our listing of other quality cheap headphones to see if you can find something more your style.

