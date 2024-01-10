The unique LG flexible TV is on sale today — save $499

Gamers, get ready to completely change your gaming experience with this bendable screen television. The LG 42-inch OLED Flex Smart TV with Bendable Screen is now on sale with a $499 discount. You can take your gaming to new levels with this OLED television deal that gives you great technical specifications and adjustment options. For a limited time you can purchase this unique television for $2,500 on the LG website, down from its usual price of $2,999.

Why you should buy the LG 42-inch OLED Flex Smart TV with Bendable Screen

The best part about this television is that you can use a remote control to find your desired angle or position. Just press one button and the TV will go from a flat screen to an angled position all the way to a 900R curve. There are 20 different levels of curve to explore based on your preferences, and you can even personally adjust the height, tilt and swivel of the device.

This LG television uses SAR technology to reduce reflections from surrounding lights, windows, objects and people for 25% less reflections compared to other OLD EVO models. Gamers will instantly notice the self-lit OLED pixels that bring colors to life with infinite contrast and added depth. They will also appreciate the fast 0.1ms response time that makes you feel like you are in the actual video game with real-time actions. Depending on your game, you can set scenes in 27, 32, or 42-inches or use multi-view to split the screen in half to play on one side and watch game guides on the other side. The LG 42-inch OLD Flex Smart TV with Bendable Screen also features a built-in echo canceling microphone that makes sure your voice is heard loud and clear, even without a headset.

Immerse yourself even further into the gaming world with this awesome bendable screen television. It is a great gaming TV that can also be used for streaming movies, videos and television shows. Originally priced at $2,999, you can get this 42-inch LG television on sale for $2,499. A $499 discount is one that you don’t want to miss , especially when it comes to this unique and advanced television.

