What’s new on Amazon Prime Video (July and August 2018)

Each month, Amazon adds a healthy dose of fresh content, providing viewers with a significant number of new and interesting things to watch. With so much new stuff, it can be hard to know what to watch without doing extensive research. Never fear, streaming enthusiasts and Amazon Fire TV owners: If you’re looking for the best of what’s new on Amazon Prime Video this July and August, we’re here to help.
August brings the first season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Amazon’s original series that casts John Krasinski as a modern-day version of Clancy’s titular CIA analyst. The series explores the iconic character’s early years, with the first season taking audiences on one of Jack Ryan’s earliest missions.
Another Amazon original project, the action comedy Gringo, also becomes available in August and boasts an all-star cast that includes David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron, Joel Edgerton, Thandie Newton, Sharlto Copley, and Amanda Seyfried. The film follows a businessman (Oyelowo) on assignment in Mexico who ends up on the wrong side of the drug cartels.
There’s not much in the way of non-Amazon television series hitting the service in August, with the first seasons of Billy the Exterminator and Hangar 1: The UFO Files the most notable additions, but there are more than a few options for quality films. Franchise-spawning horror film The Blair Witch Project will debut on the service, as well as boxing drama Bleed for This and the dark superhero drama Watchmen (which is definitely not all-ages fare).
Below, you’ll find the full list of everything that’s new on Amazon Prime Video in July and August, with our recommended films and shows in boldface. And if you’re still not sure what to watch, we’ve got a list of the best movies streaming on Amazon, as well as a list of the best TV shows streaming on Amazon, to help you make an informed choice. If Amazon isn’t your only go-to streaming service, we’ve also got helpful articles on what’s best on Netflix and the best films on HBO‘s streaming service.
TV
August 1
- #MeToo: Now What? (Season 1)
August 10
- Agatha Christie (Season 1)
August 14
- Avoiding Apocalypse (Season 1)
- The Stinky & Dirty Show (Season 2B)
August 31
- Billy the Exterminator (Season 1)
- Hangar 1: The UFO Files (Season 1)
- Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Season 1)
- True Tori (Seasons 1-2)
August TBD
- All or Nothing: Manchester City (Season 1)
Movies
August 1
- A Cinderella Story
- American Gigolo
- American Ninja
- American Ninja III: Blood Hunt
- Be Cool
- Black Mask
- Black Rain
- The Blair Witch Project
- Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
- Boomerang
- Cold War
- CSNY/Déjà Vu
- Curse of the Starving Class
- Double Whammy
- The Elephant Man
- Fat Man and Little Boy
- Fled
- Flight of the Intruder
- Freedom Writers
- Frequency
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Get Shorty
- Heartbreakers
- High Noon
- Hoosiers
- Hurt Locker
- I Went Down
- In & Out
- Jacob’s Ladder
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
- Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child
- Joe
- John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
- King Corn
- Kingpin
- Nick of Time
- The Ninth Gate
- No Way Out
- Original Sin
- The Prince and Me
- Out of Time
- Private Parts
- Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer
- The Soloist
- Species
- Species II
- Species III
- Stir of Echoes
- Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming
- Teen Wolf
- Teen Wolf Too
- The Time Machine
- True Colors
- Tunnel Rats
- The Usual Suspects
- Vegas Vacation
- Watchmen
August 2
- America Divided: 201
August 6
- Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams
August 7
- Having Our Baby
- It Takes Guts
August 8
- All I See Is You
- Blood Ties
August 9
- America Divided: 202
August 10
- Bleed for This
August 14
- I Am Not Lorena
August 16
- America Divided: 203
August 17
- Gringo
August 21
- Ambassadors of the Sky
- Two of a Kind
August 23
- America Divided: 204
August 25
- Disobedience
- The Escape of Prisoner 614
- Woman Walks Ahead
August 26
- mother!