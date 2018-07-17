What’s new on Amazon Prime Video (July and August 2018)

Each month, Amazon adds a healthy dose of fresh content, providing viewers with a significant number of new and interesting things to watch. With so much new stuff, it can be hard to know what to watch without doing extensive research. Never fear, streaming enthusiasts and Amazon Fire TV owners: If you’re looking for the best of what’s new on Amazon Prime Video this July and August, we’re here to help.

August brings the first season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Amazon’s original series that casts John Krasinski as a modern-day version of Clancy’s titular CIA analyst. The series explores the iconic character’s early years, with the first season taking audiences on one of Jack Ryan’s earliest missions.

Another Amazon original project, the action comedy Gringo, also becomes available in August and boasts an all-star cast that includes David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron, Joel Edgerton, Thandie Newton, Sharlto Copley, and Amanda Seyfried. The film follows a businessman (Oyelowo) on assignment in Mexico who ends up on the wrong side of the drug cartels.

There’s not much in the way of non-Amazon television series hitting the service in August, with the first seasons of Billy the Exterminator and Hangar 1: The UFO Files the most notable additions, but there are more than a few options for quality films. Franchise-spawning horror film The Blair Witch Project will debut on the service, as well as boxing drama Bleed for This and the dark superhero drama Watchmen (which is definitely not all-ages fare).

Below, you’ll find the full list of everything that’s new on Amazon Prime Video in July and August, with our recommended films and shows in boldface. And if you’re still not sure what to watch, we’ve got a list of the best movies streaming on Amazon, as well as a list of the best TV shows streaming on Amazon, to help you make an informed choice. If Amazon isn’t your only go-to streaming service, we’ve also got helpful articles on what’s best on Netflix and the best films on HBO‘s streaming service.

Watch on Amazon Video

TV

August 1

#MeToo: Now What? (Season 1)

August 10

Agatha Christie (Season 1)

August 14

Avoiding Apocalypse (Season 1)

The Stinky & Dirty Show (Season 2B)

August 31

Billy the Exterminator (Season 1)

Hangar 1: The UFO Files (Season 1)

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Season 1)

True Tori (Seasons 1-2)

August TBD

All or Nothing: Manchester City (Season 1)

Movies

August 1

A Cinderella Story

American Gigolo

American Ninja

American Ninja III: Blood Hunt

Be Cool

Black Mask

Black Rain

The Blair Witch Project

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Boomerang

Cold War

CSNY/Déjà Vu

Curse of the Starving Class

Double Whammy

The Elephant Man

Fat Man and Little Boy

Fled

Flight of the Intruder

Freedom Writers

Frequency

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Get Shorty

Heartbreakers

High Noon

Hoosiers

Hurt Locker

I Went Down

In & Out

Jacob’s Ladder

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child

Joe

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

King Corn

Kingpin

Nick of Time

The Ninth Gate

No Way Out

Original Sin

The Prince and Me

Out of Time

Private Parts

Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer

The Soloist

Species

Species II

Species III

Stir of Echoes

Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming

Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf Too

The Time Machine

True Colors

Tunnel Rats

The Usual Suspects

Vegas Vacation

Watchmen

August 2

America Divided: 201

August 6

Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams

August 7

Having Our Baby

It Takes Guts

August 8

All I See Is You

Blood Ties

August 9

America Divided: 202

August 10

Bleed for This

August 14

I Am Not Lorena

August 16

America Divided: 203

August 17

Gringo

August 21

Ambassadors of the Sky

Two of a Kind

August 23

America Divided: 204

August 25

Disobedience

The Escape of Prisoner 614

Woman Walks Ahead

August 26