Walmart sale drops the price of this 24-inch Smart TV to $88

For one of the cheapest TV deals around, check out Walmart. The popular retailer has reduced the Onn. 24-inch HD TV to just $88. It previously cost $118 so you’re saving $30 on the usual price. It’s a bit of a bargain if you don’t mind sticking with HD, you’re on a tight budget or you want a TV for your kitchen or child’s bedroom. If keeping costs down is everything to you, keep reading while we take you through what to expect from the Onn. 24-inch HD TV.

Why you should buy the Onn. 24-inch HD TV

Don’t count on seeing Onn. on any best TV brands list — it’s not that kind of TV. Instead, it’s successful due to being so cheap. With the Onn. 24-inch HD TV, you get all the basics. That means a 24-inch screen with a 720p resolution rather than the more commonly seen 1080p resolution elsewhere.

The Onn. 24-inch HD TV has Roku Smart TV built-in so you don’t need to add a streaming device to watch any of your favorites. Instead, Roku Smart TV makes it simple to stream over 500,000+ movies and TV episodes across thousands of free or paid options. A customizable home screen means you won’t be overwhelmed either as you can pick and choose your favorite apps to be prioritized. If you don’t like using remotes, you can also use the Roku mobile app’s voice controls to save you from tapping in so many commands.

The TV is also smart home ready with support for Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home. Any time you do need to hook up an additional device, there are three HDMI ports so it’s a good bet for plugging in your kid’s favorite games console. While the Onn. 24-inch HD TV certainly won’t rival the best TVs, it still has a home in many people’s kitchens or bedrooms if you just need something small yet functional.

Normally priced at $118 which is already pretty cheap, the Onn. 24-inch HD TV is even more unmissable now it’s down to $88 at Walmart. For a cheap solution to your household’s TV woes, this is a deal not to be missed. Click the button below to find out more and make your way towards a purchase before the deal ends soon.

