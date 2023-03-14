 Skip to main content
This Samsung 85-inch 8K TV just got a big price cut

Jennifer Allen
By
Samsung 2022 QN800B 8K Neo QLED TV.
Samsung

If you’ve been waiting for one of the more premium TV deals to tempt you into a purchase, we think you’re going to like the offer Samsung has right now. You can buy the Samsung 85-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV for $4,000 saving you a huge $2,500 off the regular price of $6,500. Now, this isn’t exactly cheap but if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to snap up an 8K TV, this could be your chance. If you’re looking to make the investment, read on while we explain all.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV

Samsung is one of the best TV brands you can buy from so it makes sense the Korean firm would embrace the latest technology. With the Samsung 85-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV, you get truly phenomenal color and contrast. It uses a grid of Samsung’s own Quantum Mini LEDs to provide you with a billion colors all with ultra-fine precision at all times. Thanks to a Real Depth Enhancer option, it mirrors how the human eye processes depth by increasing foreground contrast so you get more life-like-looking content. While you might be worried about the lack of 8K content right now, you don’t need to be as the 8K processor that forms part of the TV is able to upscale pictures to exceptional levels. It uses 20 distinct neural networks to achieve the results so everything looks better than before.

Adding to that sense of this being one of the best 8K TVs around, the Samsung 85-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV also has great sound quality thanks to Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+. You’ll hear every detail with a tailored sound experience that optimizes the speakers according to the acoustics of your living space. Gamers will also appreciate a 120Hz refresh rate courtesy of Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ so action always looks crisp.

Multiple other features like anti-reflection, fantastic viewing angles, the ability to watch numerous things on screen at once, all come together to make the Samsung 85-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV one of the best TVs around today.

Normally priced at $6,500, the Samsung 85-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV is currently down to $4,000 at Samsung. If you’ve been looking to make the leap to a high-end 8K TV, this saving of $2,500 could be exactly what seals the deal for you. Buy it now before the deal ends.

