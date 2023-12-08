Sony WH-1000XM5, “the best headphones, period,” are on sale

Amazon has one of the best headphone deals for the audiophile in your life: $72 off the latest Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones. Usually $400, they’re down to $328 for a limited time making now the ideal time to buy. Truly tremendous headphones, you should know by now that they’re worth the money, but if you still need some further insight, read on while we take you through things.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5

“The best headphones, period” according to our guide to the best headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are a true delight to use. Sony knows how to make phenomenal headphones using a similar design to the XM4 and building upon that success.

Sound quality is actually powered by smaller drivers than the XM4, but the 30mm dynamic transducers lead to a lower weight but better sound. Bass is “expertly managed” while the soundstage is open and airy with plenty of precision. In conjunction with that, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are some of the best noise-canceling headphones thanks to its eight-mic arrangement and dual-chip processing which offers real-time adaptive changes. Some external noises aren’t just reduced but entirely erased with the focus being on blocking irritating noise like the hustle and bustle of a coffee shop or toning down the sound of an airplane engine. You can tweak it manually or you can rely on Auto NC Optimizer which automatically optimizes the sound based on your wearing conditions and environment.

Even taking calls sounds great thanks to four beam forcing microphones, precise voice pickup, and advanced audio signal processing ensuring you sound clear to everyone else.

With ANC on, you’ll still manage a strong battery life of 30 hours of continuous playback. When it’s switched off, you’ll manage 40 hours. Other useful features include Multipoint connectivity so you can quickly switch between devices, along with intuitive touch controls and instant play/pause.

The ultimate headphones for most people, the Sony WH-1000XM5 usually cost $400. Right now, you can buy them from Amazon for $328 so you save $72 off the regular price. The audiophile in your life will adore these. Check them out now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations