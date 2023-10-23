 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sony’s best noise-canceling headphones just got a big discount

Aaron Mamiit
If you’re thinking about taking advantage of headphone deals, there’s no option that we’ll recommend more than the Sony WH-1000XM5, especially now that you can get them with a $75 discount from Walmart. Instead of $400, you’ll only have to shell out $325 for these amazing noise-canceling headphones, but only if you hurry. We don’t expect these best-selling headphones to stay cheaper than usual for long, so you should hurry with your purchase if you want to enjoy the savings.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are on top of our lists of the best headphones and the best noise-canceling headphones, which should show how highly we think of them. They provide excellent sound quality, whether you’re listening to your playlists, watching streaming shows, or making calls. You’ll also get top-of-the-line active noise cancellation that uses two processors and eight microphones to block external sound, eliminating distractions so you can focus on your tasks at hand. If you need to talk to someone while ANC is activated, the Speak-to-Chat mode will automatically stop your music and allow ambient sound in, so you won’t have to remove the Sony WH-1000XM5.

With a battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge, and a quick-charging feature that replenishes 3 hours of usage after just 3 minutes of being plugged in, the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones can easily last the whole day. You won’t even mind wearing them that long because they’re very comfortable. For your convenience, the wireless headphones offer touch control settings for functions such as playing and pausing music, adjusting volume, answering phone calls, and bringing up your preferred digital assistant.

If you can afford them, there’s no reason to refuse buying the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones now that they’re available for just $325 from Walmart. We’re not sure how long the savings of $75 on their sticker price of $400 will last, but we think stocks will run out quickly because of the popularity of these noise-canceling headphones. If you’re already looking forward to listening to your favorite music on the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones, you shouldn’t hesitate in completing the transaction, or else you may regret it.

