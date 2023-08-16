 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

These earbuds could help you sleep better, and they’re $30 off

Jennifer Allen
By
Woman sleeping with the Sleep A10 earbuds.
Soundcore

Do you find you struggle to sleep? Best Buy has one of the best headphone deals for solving that issue. Seriously. Right now, you can buy the Soundcore Sleep A10 earbuds for $100 saving $30 off the regular price of $130. Promising to help you sleep, these earbuds have some cool features for helping us all achieve peaceful sleep. Here’s what you need to know before you commit to the purchase.

Why you should buy the Soundcore Sleep A10

Offering unique features to help you sleep, the Soundcore Sleep A10 are fairly impressive for the price. Even offering reasonable sound quality, they may not quite rival the best wireless earbuds but they’re great for anyone suffering from insomnia.

That’s because the Soundcore Sleep A10 have an exclusive 4-point night masking system that keeps night-time disturbances away from your ears while combining it with enhanced passive noise cancellation. At all times, you can enjoy virtually unlimited audio with a wide variety of white noise and soothing sounds to help you relax and fall asleep. With customized dynamic drivers, you get low-frequency sounds that are 10dB lower than standard ones, thereby enhancing the white noise and other sounds to send you off to sleep.

Related

Ear wings and twin seal ear tips help create a secure environment so you won’t be woken by any unnecessary sound. The Soundcore Sleep A10 are also able to monitor your sleep status and give you feedback on the quality of sleep. Even better? You can set a personal alarm that means you won’t disturb your partner. Little touches like audio automatically pausing once you fall asleep are great too. Throw in smart volume control that automatically adjusts to your surroundings and the Soundcore Sleep A10 are delightful. They’re truly hands-off in many ways so you don’t have to stress or worry.

The Soundcore Sleep A10 could just be the earbuds to help you finally get a good night’s sleep again. The earbuds are usually priced at $130 but right now, you can buy them from Best Buy for $100. A sweet saving of $30 is likely to make these even more tempting than before. Give them a try and see how well you sleep again.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Amazon’s new Echo Buds wireless earbuds are already on sale
Amazon Echo Buds 2023 edition in their case.

The third-generation Amazon Echo Buds were just released in early June, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can already get the wireless earbuds with a 30% discount from Amazon. From their original price of $50, they're yours for just $35 for savings of $15. We're not sure how much time you've got left to take advantage of this offer though, so to make sure that you grab the audio accessories for cheaper than usual, you'll need to complete the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the third-generation Amazon Echo Buds
The third-generation Amazon Echo Buds are missing some of the premium features that you can find in the best wireless earbuds, including active noise cancellation and spatial audio, which is understandable given their affordable price. However, their major draw is that they place Amazon's Alexa directly in your ear, so while you're wearing them, you can use voice commands for various functions like controlling music playback, launching apps, and asking for information. You'll be able to hear the digital assistant, as well as your favorite playlists, loud and clear with the wireless earbuds' 12mm drivers.

Read more
AirPods Pro just crashed to their cheapest-ever price
AirPods Pro resting on an iPhone with open charging case nearby.

We've been waiting for it and finally, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) below $200. To be specific, they're down to $199 from $249 so you save $50 off the regular price. Easily the highlight of the AirPods deals right now, this is one not to be missed. Of course, there's a slim chance we could see them even cheaper when Prime Day deals hit soon but we have the solution here. Buy now and you can always return them for a full refund, provided you don't unbox them. We'll be surprised to see them go cheaper though, so here's some quick insight into why you need them in your life.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are fantastic earphones. Richly deserving of their place as the best wireless earbuds for Apple fans, they sound great. You get a richer audio experience than with previous Apple earbuds. It's thanks to the Apple-designed H2 chip which provides advanced audio performance, smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound.

Read more
This 65-inch 4K TV just had its price slashed from $530 to $330
Toshiba M-Series 4K Fire TV.

There used to be a time when you need to spend at least $1,000 if you want a massive display for your home theater setup, but those days are long gone. Here's a good case in point -- the 65-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV, which is already affordable at its original price of $530, is currently even cheaper at just $330 following a $200 discount from Best Buy. You should know that TV deals like this almost always get sold out quickly, so if you're interested, you'll need to proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV
While Toshiba is no longer considered one of the best TV brands, it's still chugging along just fine as an Amazon partner. That means its products like the Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV are powered by the Fire TV platform, which grants easy access to all of the popular streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ so you'll always have something to watch. The partnership also integrates support for Amazon's Alexa, allowing you to use the TV's Alexa Voice Remote for voice commands on functions like controlling playback, adjusting volume, and searching for new content.

Read more