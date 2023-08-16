These earbuds could help you sleep better, and they’re $30 off

Do you find you struggle to sleep? Best Buy has one of the best headphone deals for solving that issue. Seriously. Right now, you can buy the Soundcore Sleep A10 earbuds for $100 saving $30 off the regular price of $130. Promising to help you sleep, these earbuds have some cool features for helping us all achieve peaceful sleep. Here’s what you need to know before you commit to the purchase.

Why you should buy the Soundcore Sleep A10

Offering unique features to help you sleep, the Soundcore Sleep A10 are fairly impressive for the price. Even offering reasonable sound quality, they may not quite rival the best wireless earbuds but they’re great for anyone suffering from insomnia.

That’s because the Soundcore Sleep A10 have an exclusive 4-point night masking system that keeps night-time disturbances away from your ears while combining it with enhanced passive noise cancellation. At all times, you can enjoy virtually unlimited audio with a wide variety of white noise and soothing sounds to help you relax and fall asleep. With customized dynamic drivers, you get low-frequency sounds that are 10dB lower than standard ones, thereby enhancing the white noise and other sounds to send you off to sleep.

Ear wings and twin seal ear tips help create a secure environment so you won’t be woken by any unnecessary sound. The Soundcore Sleep A10 are also able to monitor your sleep status and give you feedback on the quality of sleep. Even better? You can set a personal alarm that means you won’t disturb your partner. Little touches like audio automatically pausing once you fall asleep are great too. Throw in smart volume control that automatically adjusts to your surroundings and the Soundcore Sleep A10 are delightful. They’re truly hands-off in many ways so you don’t have to stress or worry.

The Soundcore Sleep A10 could just be the earbuds to help you finally get a good night’s sleep again. The earbuds are usually priced at $130 but right now, you can buy them from Best Buy for $100. A sweet saving of $30 is likely to make these even more tempting than before. Give them a try and see how well you sleep again.

Editors' Recommendations