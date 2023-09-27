Ends midnight: Get this 50-inch TCL QLED 4K TV for only $270

For great TV deals, Best Buy is the place to go right now. Today and today only, you can buy a TCL 50-inch Q5 Q-Class QLED TV for just $270. It normally costs $400 so you save a huge $130 off the regular price. If you’ve been keen to buy a QLED TV in recent times, this is the ideal chance to do so for a lot less than you’d ordinarily pay. You only have until the end of today to grab this great deal so be quick — you won’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the TCL 50-inch Q5 Q-Class QLED TV

QLED is a newer technology compared to regular 4K TVs. It adds a layer of quantum dots to a TV’s LED backlight. These quantum dots are tiny phosphorescent crystals that emit their own light once exposed to light, so you you get more colors with greater accuracy than a regular 4K TV. TCL is one of the best TV brands for such tech on a budget so you’re in safe hands here.

With the TCL 50-inch Q5 Q-Class QLED TV, you get more than just regular QLED technology. The TV also has a high-brightness direct LED backlight so it can produce brighter images than most for a better viewing experience. There’s Motion Rate 240 with MEMC Frame Insertion technology for better motion clarity. An HDR Pro+ package of Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG all mean better picture quality across the board.

For gamers, an auto game mode kicks in as needed providing you with the lowest possible input lag and latency, while Game Accelerator 120 provides 120 VRR for more responsive gaming.

Any time you’re not playing a game or watching a movie, you can easily find more ways to enjoy the TCL 50-inch Q5 Q-Class QLED TV thanks to Google TV making it a breeze to find shows and movies. There’s also DTS Virtual:X offering advanced audio post-processing, while you can always add a soundbar via the eARC input along with the two other HDMI ports. Voice assistant support rounds off a package that’s worthy of some of the best TVs.

Usually priced at $400, the TCL 50-inch Q5 Q-Class QLED TV is down to just $270 for today only at Best Buy. You’ve only got a matter of hours to take advantage of this deal as it’s one of Best Buy’s deals of the day. Be quick and don’t miss out as this is a seriously sweet deal.

