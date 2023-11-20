 Skip to main content
This 65-inch QLED 4K TV is $400 at Best Buy for Black Friday

We’ve already seen that Best Buy Black Friday deals are some of the best Black Friday deals around right now. As the perfect example of that, you can buy the TCL 65-inch Q5 Series QLED TV for just $400 right now. It normally costs $600 so you save $200 on this TV which was already a very reasonable price for QLED technology. One of the best QLED TV Black Friday deals available right now, we’re here to tell you why it’s perfect for many people before the deal wraps up soon.

Why you should buy the TCL 65-inch Q5 Series QLED TV

TCL is one of the best TV brands for value so you’re onto a good thing with the TCL 65-inch Q5 Series QLED TV. QLED technology provides a better image than regular LED TVs by adding a layer of quantum dots to a TV’s LED backlight. Those quantum dots emit their own light once exposed to light, providing a high level of efficiency. Some of the best QLED TVs are truly special with fantastic brightness often one of the key selling points for QLED TVs.

With the TCL 65-inch Q5 Series QLED TV, you also get a high brightness Direct LED backlight for enhanced bright images. There’s also Motion Rate 240 technology with MEMC Frame Insertion to provide fantastic motion clarity. For gamers, a dedicated game mode kicks in as needed with the lowest possible input lag and latency, along with up to 120 VRR for more responsive gaming. Alongside all that is the HDR Pro+ package encompassing Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG support, all providing more accurate and lifelike colors.

Even sound is better than the average 4K TV with DTS Virtual:X support if you don’t want to use a separate soundbar. Three HDMI inputs with one eARC port makes it simple to add a soundbar at a later date if you prefer. There’s also Chromecast built-in with support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant ensuring you have one of the best TVs in this price range.

The TCL 65-inch Q5 Series QLED TV usually costs $600 but today, you can buy it from Best Buy for $400 as part of its ongoing Black Friday deals. We can’t guarantee how long it will stay this price so if it sounds like the TV for you, buy it now before stock expires.

