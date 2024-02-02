This Samsung 75-inch TV just had its price slashed to $550

Samsung, a brand that’s behind some of the best smartphones and best tablets, is also one of the best TV brands. While it makes some of the more expensive models among the best TVs, it also has a great reputation with its budget-friendly offerings like the 75-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV. It’s currently even cheaper from Best Buy, where’s it’s on sale with a $200 discount that pulls its price down from $750 to only $550.

The 75-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV is great for watching all kinds of content, but it’s a timely choice for sports fans who are planning to buy a big screen to watch the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII. We’re not sure how long this bargain will last so you should probably push through with the purchase if you’re interested, with even more urgency if you’re planning to watch the big game on it because you’ll need to get it delivered in time.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T Crystal TV

If you’re looking for excellent image quality and reproduction, then you’ll be happy to know that the TU690T supports HDR 10+, which gives you better brightness and contrast to the image you are watching. That means better image fidelity and color reproduction, which is further helped by the internal 4K Crystal processor and PurColor, so it’s perfect for watching entertainment. That said, it sadly doesn’t support HLG, which is an HDR standard used by broadcasters, although that’s not a dealbreaker if you’re not big into sports.

On the other hand, if you’re into games, then you’ll be happy to know that the TU690T has a Game Enhancer mode, which helps decrease input lag and latency so that you can get a lot more out of your Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X gaming experience. As for those who are buying this TV for the Samsung ecosystem, then you’ll be happy to know that it runs on Samsung’s Tizen smart system and lets you integrate your devices with SmartThings. Or, if you aren’t in the Samsung ecosystem, you can still use Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to control your TV, or stream using SmartShare or Apple AirPlay 2, so you have a lot of options even if you don’t have other Samsung devices.

The Samsung TU690T is a surprisingly good budget Samsung TV with Best Buy’s deal that brings it down to $550 and is worth grabbing if you want the Samsung experience. On the other hand, if you’d rather go for something different, there are still a lot of other great TV deals you can take advantage of.

