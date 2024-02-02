 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Samsung 75-inch TV just had its price slashed to $550

Albert Bassili
By
The Samsung TU69OT 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet in a living room.
Samsung

Samsung, a brand that’s behind some of the best smartphones and best tablets, is also one of the best TV brands. While it makes some of the more expensive models among the best TVs, it also has a great reputation with its budget-friendly offerings like the 75-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV. It’s currently even cheaper from Best Buy, where’s it’s on sale with a $200 discount that pulls its price down from $750 to only $550.

The 75-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV is great for watching all kinds of content, but it’s a timely choice for sports fans who are planning to buy a big screen to watch the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII. We’re not sure how long this bargain will last so you should probably push through with the purchase if you’re interested, with even more urgency if you’re planning to watch the big game on it because you’ll need to get it delivered in time.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T Crystal TV

If you’re looking for excellent image quality and reproduction, then you’ll be happy to know that the TU690T supports HDR 10+, which gives you better brightness and contrast to the image you are watching. That means better image fidelity and color reproduction, which is further helped by the internal 4K Crystal processor and PurColor, so it’s perfect for watching entertainment. That said, it sadly doesn’t support HLG, which is an HDR standard used by broadcasters, although that’s not a dealbreaker if you’re not big into sports.

Related

On the other hand, if you’re into games, then you’ll be happy to know that the TU690T has a Game Enhancer mode, which helps decrease input lag and latency so that you can get a lot more out of your Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X gaming experience. As for those who are buying this TV for the Samsung ecosystem, then you’ll be happy to know that it runs on Samsung’s Tizen smart system and lets you integrate your devices with SmartThings. Or, if you aren’t in the Samsung ecosystem, you can still use Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to control your TV, or stream using SmartShare or Apple AirPlay 2, so you have a lot of options even if you don’t have other Samsung devices.

The Samsung TU690T is a surprisingly good budget Samsung TV with Best Buy’s deal that brings it down to $550 and is worth grabbing if you want the Samsung experience. On the other hand, if you’d rather go for something different, there are still a lot of other great TV deals you can take advantage of.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Don’t miss your chance to get this 75-inch TV for less than $500
Hisense 4K TV on a cabinet.

Walmart has some great TV deals in the run-up to the Super Bowl such as $80 off the Hisense 75-inch R6 Series 4K TV. Usually costing $578, it’s down to $498 for a limited time only at the major retailer. A perfect addition to your home whether you’re watching the big game or preferring to watch a movie or two, let’s take a look at what else you may wish to know about it before buying it.

Why you should buy the Hisense 75-inch R6 Series 4K TV
The Hisense 75-inch R6 Series 4K TV is better than the average 4K TV and we don’t just mean because it offers a large screen. That screen also has a full array LED backlight which helps provide a sharper and more colorful picture. It also has Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support. Such technology means you get a more cinematic experience as you watch with superior realism. Motion Rate 120 technology further helps as it means you won’t have to worry about motion blur when watching something that’s fast-moving like sports or action movies, as well as when you’re playing a game.

Read more
This 65-inch LG OLED TV is $700 off, delivered before the Super Bowl
The LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.

With the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers set to clash in Super Bowl LVIII, now's the time to buy a new TV if you're planning to watch the championship match at home. It's highly recommended that you go for OLED TV deals, and here's one that you wouldn't want to miss -- the 65-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV with a $700 discount from Best Buy, slashing its price to $1,300 from $2,000. You're going to have to make the purchase now though -- with the big game just around the corner, you have to make sure that the TV gets delivered on time.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV
The 65-inch screen of the LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV is large enough for everyone to see what's going on if you'll be holding a Super Bowl LVIII watch party, and it's bright and colorful enough with 4K Ultra HD resolution. It also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience during the big game. However, what puts it over the top is the fact that it's an OLED TV. If you're choosing between OLED and QLED, the advantages of OLED TVs include the ability to go completely black when needed, superior response time, wider viewing angles, less power consumption, and better eye comfort.

Read more
Super Bowl TV deal: Save on Samsung’s stunning ‘Frame’ TV
SAMSUNG QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame Smart TV on living room wall showing a nature scene.

Just in time for the Super Bowl, Samsung has one of the best TV deals around with big discounts on its much sought-after Samsung The Frame QLED TV range of TVs. These TVs don’t just look gorgeous while you’re watching the big game but they also look like a work of art when you’re relaxing in the same room as it is thanks to them being designed to be like a piece of art on your wall. Right now, you can save $1,000 on the 85-inch model so it’s down to $3,300 as well as $1,000 off the 75-inch model so it’s $2,000. There are smaller savings too on the other sizes available. Keen to learn more? We’ve listed the prices below while we’re also here to tell you a little about the TV.

Samsung 32-inch The Frame QLED TV --

Read more