Here’s what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in August

The heat of the late-summer sun drives just as many people to the air conditioned living room as it does the swimming hole, and Amazon provides a slew of new content to help out those in need of some relaxing screen time this August. But with so much content, it can be hard to know what to watch. Never fear, streaming enthusiasts: If you’re looking for the best of what’s new on Amazon Prime Video, we’re here to help.
Those more interested in binge-watching a TV series than hunkering down to watch the first five Saw films — an actual possibility on Amazon Prime Video this August — will be happy to hear that the streaming service launches two very interesting new comedy series the month. The first, Comrade Detective, stars Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a pair of communist cops in Romania who constantly battle the spread of capitalism. Also of interest is The Tick, an Amazon original comedy series that follows an accountant who teams up with an unlikely superhero.
On the film front, Amazon adds a few other great comedies, including an unrated cut of Superbad, as well as Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. There’s not a ton of serious films coming to Amazon this month that catch our eye, but those looking for a little more action can check out classic Sean Penn film Bad Boys, which follows a teen thief who accidentally kills a rival’s brother, and Valkyrie, a historical thriller about a plot to assassinate Hitler starring Tom Cruise.
Here is the full list of everything that’s new on Amazon Prime Video in August. Still not sure what to watch? We’ve got a list of the best streaming movies on Amazon, and a list of best streaming TV shows on Amazon that can help you make a choice. If Amazon isn’t your only go-to streaming service, we’ve got helpful articles on what’s best on Netflix and the best films on HBO‘s streaming services, too.
TV
8/4
- Comrade Detective (Season 1)
- Lost In Oz (Season 1)
8/15
- Tumble Leaf (Season 3)
8/17
- Undercover (Season 1)
8/25
- The Tick (Season 1)
8/29
- Victoria
Movies
7/1
- All Dogs Go to Heaven
- Among Friends
- Bad Boys (1983)
- Bad Company
- Benny & Joon
- Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
- Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
- Box of Moonlight
- Breakdown
- Charley One-Eye
- Criminal Law
- The Dead Zone
- Eve’s Bayou
- Far from Home
- Friends and Lovers
- The General’s Daughter
- Ghost
- Hannie Caulder
- Harsh Times
- High Noon
- The Mod Squad
- New in Town
- Once Bitten
- The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper
- Save the Last Dance
- Saw
- Saw II
- Saw III
- Saw IV
- Saw V
- Teen Wolf
- Teen Wolf Too
- Terry Fator: Live in Concert
- Ulee’s Gold
- Wayne’s World 2
8/2
- Valkyrie
8/4
- Superbad (unrated)
8/5
- The Ticket
8/17
- Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally: Summer of 69: No Apostrophe
8/19
- My Bloody Valentine
8/20
- In Secret
8/27
- Florence Foster Jenkins
8/29
- Gimme Shelter
New on Amazon Prime Video in July
If you missed our recap of everything arriving on Amazon in July, you can find it below.
TV
7/13
- Mr. Robot season 2
7/16
- Salvation season 1
7/21
- Niko and the Sword of Light
7/28
- The Last Tycoon season 1
- The Living and the Dead season 1
Movies
7/1
- 1 Dead Party
- 14 Women
- 18 Swirling Riders
- The 28th Day: Wrath of Steph
- 48 Hrs.
- 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag
- Abolition
- Agent Cody Banks
- Air: The Musical
- All American Zombie Drugs
- Amnesiac
- Another 48 Hrs.
- Appetite
- Area 51
- The Artworks
- Assassin of the Tsar
- Bandits
- Bigfoot Wars
- Blind Heat
- Blood Moon Rising
- Blood Reaper
- Boomerang
- Boricua
- Braveheart
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s
- Bull Durham
- Bumblefuck, USA
- Bunnyman Massacre
- Carne: The Taco Maker
- Carnies
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Clear and Present Danger
- Cold Mountain
- The Corrupted
- Crystal River
- Cutthroat Island
- Day We Met
- Dead Evidence
- Death Wish IV: The Crackdown
- Destination Vegas
- Dilemma
- Dirt Merchant
- Dragonblade
- Dream a Little Dream
- Drunk Wedding
- The Eagle and the Hawk
- Eight Men Out
- Elephant
- The First Wives Club
- Flashdance
- Flipping
- Fly Me to the Moon
- Foreign Fields
- Frankenstein Reborn
- Free Money
- Frozen Kiss
- G Men from Hell
- Gene-Fusion
- The General
- Get Well Soon
- Ghost Bride
- Godsend
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- Gun Shy
- Hazard Jack
- Hobgoblins
- House Of The Dead
- House of the Dead 2
- The Hunt For Red October
- Intimate Affairs
- Into the Fire
- Jack in the Box
- Jezebeth
- Jingles the Clown
- John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
- Johnny Guitar
- Killing Ariel
- Killing Zoe
- Kingpin
- The Last Word
- Lazarus: Day of the Living Dead
- The Letter
- The Little
- Kidnappers
- Little Red Devil
- Lost in Siberia
- Lovin’ Molly
- The Lucky Ones
- Manhattan
- Married to the Mob
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- Meeting Spencer
- Metamorphosis
- The Midnight Meat Train
- Model Behavior
- Morning Glory
- Mortem
- Moscow Heat
- My Bloody Wedding
- Nerve
- New Order
- Night Train
- On the QT
- Paradise Lost
- Payback
- The Peacemaker
- Phil The Alien
- Pi
- Players
- Poliwood
- Pootie Tang
- Postmortem
- The Presidio
- Princess Juliet
- Private Lessons
- Prophet’s Game
- Reasonable Doubt
- Red Tide
- Redball
- Relative Evil
- Remington and the Curse of the Zombadings
- Rescue Dawn
- Rosemary’s Baby
- Sample People
- Sanctuary
- Scrooged
- Shunned House
- Silent Youth
- Silo Killer 2
- Slip & Fall
- Smoke N Lightnin’
- Squeal
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture
- Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
- Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
- Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
- Star Trek: Generations
- Star Trek: First Contact
- Star Trek: Insurrection
- Streets of Rage
- Sugar Boxx
- Suicide Kings
- Sweet Angel Mine
- The Tale of the Voodoo Prostitute
- The Telling
- A Texas Funeral
- This Revolution
- Top Dog
- Up in the Air
- Viking Quest
- When Justice Fails
- Where Truth Lies
- Who’s Your Monkey
- Wild Wild West
- Wildflowers
- Zombie Wars: Battle of the Bone
- Zombiez
7/4
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
7/6
- The Assignment
- The Salesman
- Under the Gun
7/7
- Begum Jaan
7/8
- Our Kind of Traitor
7/9
- Sliding Doors
7/14
- It’s Gawd!
7/19
- Antarctica: Ice & Sky
- Miss Sloane
7/28
- Chef
7/31
- Jeepers Creepers