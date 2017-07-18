Here’s what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in August

The heat of the late-summer sun drives just as many people to the air conditioned living room as it does the swimming hole, and Amazon provides a slew of new content to help out those in need of some relaxing screen time this August. But with so much content, it can be hard to know what to watch. Never fear, streaming enthusiasts: If you’re looking for the best of what’s new on Amazon Prime Video, we’re here to help.

Those more interested in binge-watching a TV series than hunkering down to watch the first five Saw films — an actual possibility on Amazon Prime Video this August — will be happy to hear that the streaming service launches two very interesting new comedy series the month. The first, Comrade Detective, stars Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a pair of communist cops in Romania who constantly battle the spread of capitalism. Also of interest is The Tick, an Amazon original comedy series that follows an accountant who teams up with an unlikely superhero.

On the film front, Amazon adds a few other great comedies, including an unrated cut of Superbad, as well as Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. There’s not a ton of serious films coming to Amazon this month that catch our eye, but those looking for a little more action can check out classic Sean Penn film Bad Boys, which follows a teen thief who accidentally kills a rival’s brother, and Valkyrie, a historical thriller about a plot to assassinate Hitler starring Tom Cruise.

Here is the full list of everything that’s new on Amazon Prime Video in August. Still not sure what to watch? We’ve got a list of the best streaming movies on Amazon, and a list of best streaming TV shows on Amazon that can help you make a choice. If Amazon isn’t your only go-to streaming service, we’ve got helpful articles on what’s best on Netflix and the best films on HBO‘s streaming services, too.

TV

8/4 Comrade Detective (Season 1)

(Season 1) Lost In Oz (Season 1) 8/15 Tumble Leaf (Season 3) 8/17 Undercover (Season 1) 8/25 The Tick (Season 1) 8/29 Victoria

Movies

7/1 All Dogs Go to Heaven

Among Friends

Bad Boys (1983)

Bad Company

Benny & Joon

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Box of Moonlight

Breakdown

Charley One-Eye

Criminal Law

The Dead Zone

Eve’s Bayou

Far from Home

Friends and Lovers

The General’s Daughter

Ghost

Hannie Caulder

Harsh Times

High Noon

The Mod Squad

New in Town

Once Bitten

The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper

Save the Last Dance

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf Too

Terry Fator: Live in Concert

Ulee’s Gold

Wayne’s World 2 8/2 Valkyrie 8/4 Superbad (unrated) 8/5 The Ticket 8/17 Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally: Summer of 69: No Apostrophe 8/19 My Bloody Valentine 8/20 In Secret 8/27 Florence Foster Jenkins 8/29 Gimme Shelter

New on Amazon Prime Video in July

If you missed our recap of everything arriving on Amazon in July, you can find it below.

TV

7/13 Mr. Robot season 2 7/16 Salvation season 1 7/21 Niko and the Sword of Light 7/28 The Last Tycoon season 1

The Living and the Dead season 1

Movies

7/1 1 Dead Party

14 Women

18 Swirling Riders

The 28th Day: Wrath of Steph

48 Hrs.

8 Heads in a Duffel Bag

Abolition

Agent Cody Banks

Air: The Musical

All American Zombie Drugs

Amnesiac

Another 48 Hrs.

Appetite

Area 51

The Artworks

Assassin of the Tsar

Bandits

Bigfoot Wars

Blind Heat

Blood Moon Rising

Blood Reaper

Boomerang

Boricua

Braveheart

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bull Durham

Bumblefuck, USA

Bunnyman Massacre

Carne: The Taco Maker

Carnies

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Clear and Present Danger

Cold Mountain

The Corrupted

Crystal River

Cutthroat Island

Day We Met

Dead Evidence

Death Wish IV: The Crackdown

Destination Vegas

Dilemma

Dirt Merchant

Dragonblade

Dream a Little Dream

Drunk Wedding

The Eagle and the Hawk

Eight Men Out

Elephant

The First Wives Club

Flashdance

Flipping

Fly Me to the Moon

Foreign Fields

Frankenstein Reborn

Free Money

Frozen Kiss

G Men from Hell

Gene-Fusion

The General

Get Well Soon

Ghost Bride

Godsend

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Gun Shy

Hazard Jack

Hobgoblins

House Of The Dead

House of the Dead 2

The Hunt For Red October

Intimate Affairs

Into the Fire

Jack in the Box

Jezebeth

Jingles the Clown

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Johnny Guitar

Killing Ariel

Killing Zoe

Kingpin

The Last Word

Lazarus: Day of the Living Dead

The Letter

The Little

Kidnappers

Little Red Devil

Lost in Siberia

Lovin’ Molly

The Lucky Ones

Manhattan

Married to the Mob

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Meeting Spencer

Metamorphosis

The Midnight Meat Train

Model Behavior

Morning Glory

Mortem

Moscow Heat

My Bloody Wedding

Nerve

New Order

Night Train

On the QT

Paradise Lost

Payback

The Peacemaker

Phil The Alien

Pi

Players

Poliwood

Pootie Tang

Postmortem

The Presidio

Princess Juliet

Private Lessons

Prophet’s Game

Reasonable Doubt

Red Tide

Redball

Relative Evil

Remington and the Curse of the Zombadings

Rescue Dawn

Rosemary’s Baby

Sample People

Sanctuary

Scrooged

Shunned House

Silent Youth

Silo Killer 2

Slip & Fall

Smoke N Lightnin’

Squeal

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Generations

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Insurrection

Streets of Rage

Sugar Boxx

Suicide Kings

Sweet Angel Mine

The Tale of the Voodoo Prostitute

The Telling

A Texas Funeral

This Revolution

Top Dog

Up in the Air

Viking Quest

When Justice Fails

Where Truth Lies

Who’s Your Monkey

Wild Wild West

Wildflowers

Zombie Wars: Battle of the Bone

Zombiez 7/4 The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 7/6 The Assignment

The Salesman

Under the Gun 7/7 Begum Jaan 7/8 Our Kind of Traitor 7/9 Sliding Doors 7/14 It’s Gawd! 7/19 Antarctica: Ice & Sky

Miss Sloane 7/28 Chef 7/31 Jeepers Creepers

Watch Now on Amazon Instant