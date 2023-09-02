While there are many Labor Day deals floating around, it’s a good time to shop for items that don’t normally go on sale, especially appliances. They’re the kind of thing you want to buy before there’s a problem. Plus, upgrading can get you a more energy-efficient system with convenient features. That’s precisely the case with new refrigerators. You may well be seeking out the best refrigerator deals already. There are even a few on sale that include a touchscreen and hub-based smart system built-in. To make your search a little faster and help you find the best of the best, we’ve gathered the top Labor Day refrigerator deals all in one place below.

Insignia 10 cubic feet top-freezer refrigerator — $390, was $460

This stainless steel refrigerator offers 10 cubic feet of storage space, with a humidity-controlled crisper drawer, dairy compartment, shelves, frost-free design, and interior LED lighting. The door is also reversible, so you can swap it to match your preferred configuration or so it better fits in your kitchen. Easy temperature controls, a recessed handle, Energy Star certification, and spill-safe adjustable glass shelves round out the list of features nicely.

Insignia 18 cubic feet top freezer refrigerator — $500, was $550

Simple yet functional describes this top-freezer-based refrigerator. It offers 18 cubic feet of total space, enough for your most important groceries and beyond. Inside, you’ll find five adjustable door trays, a dairy compartment, LED lighting, and easy temperature controls. It does not come with an ice maker but there is an optional automatic ice maker you can buy separately and install.

LG 20.2 cubic feet top-freezer refrigerator — $750, was $889

With a large capacity of 20.2 cubic feet, a sophisticated design, and humidity control crispers, this fridge has everything you could ever want or need. Premium LED lighting ensures you can see when the doors are open, with smart cooling plus and LG’s SmartDiagnosis tech to help you keep up on maintenance and troubleshoot problems you may encounter. This fridge is also Energy Star certified which means it’s more efficient than older units, and should positively impact your energy bill.

Whirlpool 24.6 cubic feet side-by-side refrigerator — $1,150, was $1,620

Whirlpool continues to be one of the best and most reliable refrigerator brands out there. With its delightfully modern side-by-side design, this stainless steel and fingerprint-resistant fridge offers up to 24.6 cubic feet of storage space. Frameless glass shelves line the interior, with a can caddy, adjustable gallon door bins, deli drawer, hidden hinges, and humidity-controlled crispers for extra organization. You also get electronic temperature controls, that are easily adjustable, a factory-installed icemaker, with water and ice dispensers on the outside.

LG 29 cubic feet french door smart refrigerator — $1,600, was $2,111

This refrigerator features a french door style dual-sided fridge on top and bottom drawer-based freezer. An ice maker, with an external ice and water dispenser, are built-in too. The 29 cubic feet of storage space is larger than ever with premium LED lighting, plenty of organization options, like shelves and drawers, and a smart pull handle. LG’s fridge is also Energy Star certified to use less energy. Plus, LG’s ThinQ technology allows you to control key refrigerator features from anywhere, within an app.

Samsung 26.7 cubic feet side-by-side refrigerator with 21.5 inch touchscreen Family Hub — $1,700, was $2,100

This fridge kicks things up a notch by adding a touchscreen hub to the front. Like a tablet or smartphone, you can use that display for a variety of things via built-in apps. For example, you can leave grocery notes, display a schedule, check the weather, and much more. As for the fridge it features a large 26.7 cubic feet of storage space with all-around cooling, an in-door icemaker, bright LED lighting, an adjustable top shelf, gallon door bins, clear drawers, and much more. It’s also Energy Star certified and has a modern design with a fingerprint-resistant stainless finish. Wondering if a smart refrigerator is worth it? Our guide will set you on the right track.

LG 27.8 cubic feet 4-door and french door smart refrigerator — $1,900, was $3,100

With its unique design, this LG 27.8 cubic feet fridge features a french door style dual-sided refrigerator on top, and two freezer drawers on the bottom. At the bottom of the fridge there’s also a Glide N’ Server drawer with touch pad controls so you can open and quickly access food and other items. The stainless printproof finish will look nice always, even with little kids constantly touching the outside and opening the doors. Meanwhile, you get ThinQ Care smart access, with remote access via the app, and a smart cooling system that intelligently adjusts cooling inside to keep food as fresh as possible.

LG 25.5 cubic feet french door counter-depth smart refrigerator — $2,000, was $2,600

This counter-depth smart refrigerator won’t stick out much further than your countertops, hence the name. It features a top-refrigerator with dual french style doors, and a bottom freezer drawer. You get up to 25.5 cubic feet of space, with a dual ice maker, tall ice and water dispenser, two crispers, an LG Glide N’ Server pantry drawer, smart pull handle, and bright lighting inside. It’s also powered by LG’s ThinQ Care and mobile app technology for remote access and monitoring.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator — $2,599, was $4,099

Beautiful on the outside, spacious and organized on the inside. That’s the perfect way to describe Samsung’s Bespoke 4-door Flex fridge. The series is also a staple of our best French door refrigerators guide. There are drawers, shelves, and bins galore inside so you never have to worry about loose food or items just being tossed around. It has 29 cubic feet of storage, with customizable and changeable door panels. Moreover, it comes in a variety of stylish colors so you can find the ideal fit for your kitchen and home decor.

LG 25.5 cubic feet french door counter-depth smart refrigerator with Mirror InstaView — $2,800, was $4,500

This fridge has a Mirror InstaView glass panel on the front. If you give it two quick knocks the inside will illuminate so you can see everything it contains without opening the doors. Of course, it also features 25.5 cubic feet of storage space with a counter-depth design — so it won’t stretch past your countertops. It creates four different types of ice, with a UVnano water dispenser that keeps the nozzle clean. You get lots of organization like shelves, drawers, and beyond, plus it features LG’s Glide N’ Serve easy-access drawer for the fridge.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub — $3,399, was $4,999

This Bespoke refrigerator features four doors total, with 29 cubic feet of interior storage space across the entire system. The top is adorned with charcoal colored glass, with stainless steel bottom panels. It also has a large touchscreen display and Family Hub for leaving reminders, interacting with apps, and more. A built-in beverage center features both a standard water dispenser and an AutoFill water pitcher for sharing with guests. A dual auto ice market is built-in, also.

