 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

How to customize your Ring doorbell for Thanksgiving

Keyan Riddick
By

Typically, Thanksgiving doesn’t generally have much in terms of decorations. However, with Autumn abound, there are plenty of colorful leaves in certain areas, you may still have pumpkins out, and kids tend to put up handmade turkey arts and crafts as a way to celebrate the holiday. Ring has thought of a way that users can customize their Ring Video Doorbells and Chimes. The company has added Thanksgiving replies and chimes so you can play a joyful noise or produce a quick reply (similar to a voice message).

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Ring Video Doorbell

  • Ring Chime

  • Ring app

Go ahead and grab your phone with the Ring app, get near your Ring doorbell, and let’s give it some festive vibes.

How to set up Quick Replies

Step 1: Open the Ring app and tap the Three lines at the top left. Tap Devices and select the doorbell you want to customize.

Step 2: Tap the Smart responses tile.

Step 3: Tap and turn on Quick Replies.

Step 4: Set the response time. You can choose from from either right away or between two and 20 seconds.

Step 5: Choose Message. Scroll down the list to choose the message you want. You’ll be able to hear what each sounds like when you select it.

Step 6: Tap Save in the upper-right corner.

How to set up Chime Tones

Ring Chime Tones are a way for you to get real-time Ring device notifications wherever you are in your home. You don't even need to be close to your phone.

Step 1: Open the Ring app and tap the Three lines at the top left.

Step 2: Tap Devices and select the Chime product you want to customize.

Step 3: Tap the Audio settings tile.

Step 4: Tap Chime tones.

Step 5: Choose a tone. Scroll down the list to choose the audio tone you want, and you’ll be able to hear what each sounds like when you select it.

Step 6: Pick one and tap Save in the upper-right corner.

These little additions can help you add some holiday flair. But remember, with Quick Replies, you’ll need a Ring Protect Pro plan to review the interactions of your guests at the door.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
How to deck out your pad with smart home gadgets for the holidays
Mother and daughter dancing in living room with Govee smart lights on.
Part 2 of Walmart’s Black Friday Sale is live — the best deals
Walmart Black Friday
Forget the Apple TV: This Roku alternative is discounted to $30
Roku Ultra 2019
The best Black Friday Amazon Echo deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Amazon Echo Deals
The best portable power stations
EcoFlow DELTA 2 on table at campsite for quick charging.
Don’t miss your chance to get a Ring Video Doorbell for $60 today
Person using a Ring doorbell.
The best robot vacuums for 2022
A robot vacuum by Eufy that offers home mapping and 2,000 Pa suction.
The best bidets for 2022
The Toto Washlet C100 in a bathroom.
Best Buy just started a 3-day flash sale – all the best deals
Best Buy logo on a building.
Splurge-worthy smart kitchen gadgets
best kitchen splurges? The Tineco Smart Toaster, as seen on a counter, with toast slices.
The best video doorbells for 2022
A person pressing the Arlo Video Doorbell.
The best smart locks for 2022
Lockly Vision Smart lock installed on door next to phone showing camera view.
The best outdoor security cameras for 2022
The Google Nest Cam (battery) mounted to a wall.