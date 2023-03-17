 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

How to reset an Arlo Essential Indoor Camera

Jon Bitner
By

As far as indoor security cameras are concerned, few are as well-rounded as the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera. Boasting a sleek design, privacy shutter, 1080p video capture, and a versatile smartphone app, the device makes it easy to monitor your home while you're away. But if you’re getting ready to sell the device, or just want to remove all your current settings, you might want to consider performing a factory reset.

Here’s how to reset the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera and remove it from your Arlo Secure app.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Arlo Essential Indoor Camera

  • Arlo Secure app

Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera privacy shutter
John Velasco / Digital Trends

How to reset your Arlo Essential Indoor Camera

Resetting your Arlo Essential Indoor Camera couldn’t be easier. In fact, it should take less than a minute. Keep in mind that this will return it to its default settings, so only carry out this operation if that’s your goal. Here’s how it works.

Step 1: On your camera, hold the Sync Button for 15 seconds. This can be found on the bottom of the device, right next to where the camera connects to its stand.

Step 2: After 15 seconds, you should notice a blinking blue light.

Related

Step 3: When the blue light appears, release the Sync Button.

Step 4: That’s it! Your Arlo Essential Indoor Camera has been reset.

A hand holding up a smartphone with the Arlo app running.

How to remove your device from the Arlo app

If you’re looking to completely remove your Arlo Essential Indoor Camera from your Arlo Secure app, the process is almost as easy as resetting your device. After opening the app on your smartphone, follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Select the Devices tab at the bottom of your screen.

Step 2: Click on the tile for your Arlo Essential Indoor Camera.

Step 3: Click the Settings icon at the top-right of your screen (it looks like a gear wheel).

Step 4: Click on the name of your camera. This should be the first submenu located near the top of the screen.

Step 5: Scroll down until you see the Remove Device option.

Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera on table
John Velasco / Digital Trends

Try restarting your device before resetting it

While performing a factory reset is a great option if you’re going to sell your camera, it’s not ideal if you’re troubleshooting a problem. Instead, you should try performing a restart – which keeps all your current settings and simply cycles the power to your device. It’s a great way to (hopefully) fix any small issues with your camera, and it’s just as easy as the above tasks.

In fact, it follows almost all the same steps as removing your device from the Arlo app. But instead of selecting Remove Device at the very end, you’ll select Restart instead. This button is located right next to the Remove Device button, so you can’t miss it. Be sure to give this a try before resorting to the extreme step of a factory reset.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The 3 best smart thermostats that don’t require a C-wire
the Google Nest Thermostat E

Upgrading your thermostat to a smart thermostat is a great way to save money on your monthly utility bills, but it’s not a decision to make lightly. Beyond sifting through dozens of products and finding ones that offer all the features you’re interested in, you’ll also need to make sure it’ll work with your existing HVAC system. And if you live in an older home or one without a C-wire, shopping for a smart thermostat can be challenging.

Thankfully, there are a handful of great smart thermostats that don’t require a C-wire. Here’s a closer look at three smart thermostats you should consider.

Read more
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus offers improved battery life and new aspect ratio
The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus installed outside a front door.

Ring has amassed a sizable catalog of video doorbells over the years, and it’s adding another to its roster later this year with the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus. Available to preorder today and shipping on April 5, the latest video doorbell builds on the legacy of Ring’s original battery-powered doorbell -- offering heaps of great features, a reasonable price, and shockingly long battery life.

Battery life is always a concern with battery-powered video doorbells, as there’s nothing worse than having to constantly unplug and recharge your gear. Ring is hoping to make that process a bit less frustrating, as the Battery Doorbell Plus offers battery life that’s three times better than the original.

Read more
The best outdoor security cameras for 2023
The Google Nest Cam (battery) mounted to a wall.

When it comes to keeping your home safe, few things are as reliable and time-tested as outdoor security cameras. Not only does the presence of a camera typically scare away would-be burglars, but they give you an easy way to check up on your property whenever you're away. If used properly, smart security cameras can provide you with peace of mind and remote access to every inch of your yard. Whether you need something simple to cover your porch or want to build a complex network of cameras, there's no shortage of great outdoor security cameras to consider in 2023.

We’ve reviewed dozens of home security cameras, from affordable models to highly secure ones, and even nighttime and weatherproof cameras, including the Arlo Pro 4, which is the best outdoor home security camera in our opinion. Here’s our list of the top models.

Read more