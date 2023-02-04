Few smart speakers can produce the premium sound of Google Nest Audio. It’s a bit more expensive than other smart speakers like the Nest Mini or Echo Dot, but manages to produce incredible audio without carrying a hefty price tag like the Apple HomePod mini or Sonos One. Full support for Google Assistant and Google Home are just the icing on the cake, making the Google Nest Audio an incredibly well-rounded device.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Google Nest Audio

While setting up and using your Google Nest Audio is an easy process, figuring out how to reset it is another story. Without a physical reset button and lack of support to reset the Google Nest Audio with your voice, you need to know exactly what you’re doing to reset your device. Thankfully, once you figure out how it works, resetting the Google Nest Audio takes just a few seconds.

How to reset Google Nest Audio

Unfortunately, neither voice commands, nor the Google Home app can reset the Nest Audio. Instead, you’ll need to carry out a series of strange (but simple) steps. Here’s how it works.

Step 1: Turn off the microphone, which is located on the back of the Nest Audio. This should cause the lights to turn orange.

Step 2: With the microphone off, press and hold the center-top of the Nest Audio. Within five seconds or so, the device will begin to reset itself.

Step 3: Keep holding down on the Nest Audio for another 10 seconds. You’ll eventually hear a chime that confirms the device is reset.

Step 4: If that doesn’t work, there’s another way to reset your Google Nest Audio. Simply unplug it, wait 10 seconds, then plug it back in. When all four lights are illuminated on the device, unplug it again – and repeat this 10 times. The last time you plug it in, the device will say “Welcome to Google Home” after the startup process, confirming it’s been reset.

When should I reset my Google Nest Audio?

Factory resetting your Google Nest Audio will remove all data stored on the device. Once completed, the device will behave as if you just took it out of the box. This means you won’t want to reset your device without a good reason, as you’ll need to reconnect it to all your other gadgets.

However, if you’ve been encountering any technical issues, resetting the Google Nest Audio might help solve the problem. It’s also a good idea to reset the smart speaker before selling it. This will ensure none of your data is still on the device when it finds a new home.

