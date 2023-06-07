 Skip to main content
How to set up the Echo Pop

Jon Bitner
By

The Echo Pop is the newest addition to the Echo family, offering access to the Alexa voice assistant for just $40. It may not sound as impressive as the Echo Studio, and it lacks the display of the Echo Show lineup, but the Pop is perfect as a budget-friendly entry into the world of smart assistants.

As a smart speaker designed for newcomers to the world of smart homes, you might have a few questions about how to install the Echo Pop – and you might even have some questions about how it works or what exactly it’s capable of handling.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Echo Pop

  • Smartphone

  • Alexa app

If you need some help, here’s a look at how to set up your Echo Pop, along with a few tips and tricks to maximize its potential.

Amazon Echo Pop setup on an iPhone.
Setting up an Echo Pop is as easy as any other Echo device. Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

How to set up the Echo Pop

Like all Echo products, the Echo Pop is easy to install. The first thing you’ll want to do is install the Alexa app on your smartphone. With that done, here’s what you need to do.

Step 1: Plug in your Echo Pop.

Step 2: Open the Alexa app on your smartphone.

Step 3: Select the More option, then select Add a Device.

Step 4: Scroll down to the Amazon Echo menu, then select the Echo Pop from the long list of products.

Step 5: Continue following the on-screen instructions to sync your product and get it ready for use.

The Echo Pop sitting on a countertop.

Tips for using your Echo Pop

While you can certainly just plug in your Echo Pop and start accessing all its great features, there are a few things you can do to improve the experience.

  • Find the right spot in your home for the Echo Pop. Since it doesn’t offer a 360-degree design like the Dot, the Echo Pop can largely only output sound in one direction. Because of this, don’t be afraid to tuck it into a corner. A good spot for it is on a kitchen counter, nightstand, or end table in your living room.
  • Link your music services to your Pop. If you want to listen to Spotify, be sure to dive back into the Alexa app and check out the Music & Podcasts menu. This can be found in the Settings menu under the Alexa Preferences section.
  • Give commands to other smart home devices. Once you’ve paired your smart home devices to Alexa, you can dish out voice commands to turn off lights, change the thermostat, and more. Functionality varies by device, so keep that in mind as you start to piece together your smart home.

There are plenty of other great ways to use your Echo Pop – be sure to check out our extensive guide on Echo tips and tricks for more great suggestions.

Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a freelance journalist whose gaming addiction began with the SEGA Genesis. His work has been published on…
