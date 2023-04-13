This 8-piece Ring Alarm Pro home security bundle is $75 off

It can never hurt to beef up security around the house, and with smart home technology now smarter than ever, there are many devices that can chip in. Today you can grab a discount on several of them, as Dell has discounted an 8-piece Ring Alarm Pro Security Kit from $300 down to just $225. This is a $75 savings, and the kit includes the popular and impressive Ring Alarm Pro, as well as some other goodies that will give you whole-home protection. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Ring Alarm Pro Security Kit

Ring has made a name for itself over the years by dreaming up and making great smart home tech that works to make home security a little smarter and a little easier. One of its most impressive products is the Ring Alarm Pro, the base station of which is designed to be used as your primary WiFi router and connect to home security peripheral devices. This creates a security network that provides whole-home protection while simultaneously providing WiFi coverage for up to 1,500 feet. By adding a Ring Protect Pro subscription you can even keep connected devices online if the your primary internet goes out, as 24/7 backup internet is provided.

Included in this 8-piece security kit alongside the Ring Alarm Pro are several accessories, including four motion detectors that can be deployed near windows or doors, and will alert the Ring Alarm Pro via your home WiFi network any time motion is sensed. Your entire home security network set up with the Ring Alarm Pro Security Kit can be controlled from the Ring App, and you can manage your WiFi and network settings in the Eero App. Other compatible home security devices can be integrated into the home security network as well, which makes exploring some of the best home security cameras a worthy adventure if you feel the Ring Alarm Pro Security Kit is the right set up for you.

The 8-piece Ring Alarm Pro Security Kit would regularly cost $300, but today you can grab it for just $225. This is a savings of $75, and you can save a little more with the free shipping that’s included.

