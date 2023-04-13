 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 8-piece Ring Alarm Pro home security bundle is $75 off

Andrew Morrisey
By
Amazon's ring alarm pro behind table.

It can never hurt to beef up security around the house, and with smart home technology now smarter than ever, there are many devices that can chip in. Today you can grab a discount on several of them, as Dell has discounted an 8-piece Ring Alarm Pro Security Kit from $300 down to just $225. This is a $75 savings, and the kit includes the popular and impressive Ring Alarm Pro, as well as some other goodies that will give you whole-home protection. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Ring Alarm Pro Security Kit

Ring has made a name for itself over the years by dreaming up and making great smart home tech that works to make home security a little smarter and a little easier. One of its most impressive products is the Ring Alarm Pro, the base station of which is designed to be used as your primary WiFi router and connect to home security peripheral devices. This creates a security network that provides whole-home protection while simultaneously providing WiFi coverage for up to 1,500 feet. By adding a Ring Protect Pro subscription you can even keep connected devices online if the your primary internet goes out, as 24/7 backup internet is provided.

Included in this 8-piece security kit alongside the Ring Alarm Pro are several accessories, including four motion detectors that can be deployed near windows or doors, and will alert the Ring Alarm Pro via your home WiFi network any time motion is sensed. Your entire home security network set up with the Ring Alarm Pro Security Kit can be controlled from the Ring App, and you can manage your WiFi and network settings in the Eero App. Other compatible home security devices can be integrated into the home security network as well, which makes exploring some of the best home security cameras a worthy adventure if you feel the Ring Alarm Pro Security Kit is the right set up for you.

Related

The 8-piece Ring Alarm Pro Security Kit would regularly cost $300, but today you can grab it for just $225. This is a savings of $75, and you can save a little more with the free shipping that’s included.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Level up your home security with the Lorex July flash sale
Lorex 2K Pan-Tilt WiFi Outdoor Security Camera mounted on stone wall.

Looking to bring your home security setup into the 21st century? Modern smart technology has made it easier than ever for people to take home security into their own hands, but it can be a little confusing to know where to begin. A good deal is always a great place to start, though, and through the end of July, Lorex is running a flash sale offering huge markdowns on security cameras and more. If you're ready to take control of your home security, gain some extra peace of mind, and save some cash in the process, read on.

Lorex is a top maker of some of the best home security technology on the market today. Its catalog features a wide array of smart home devices, from and hubs to floodlights and . Lorex makes some of the best outdoor security cameras, like its , with the being one of the best night vision security cameras for keeping eyes on your property after dusk thanks to its unrivaled range and 4K recording capabilities.

Read more
Get this 4-camera Arlo security camera system while it’s $100 off
Arlo Essential front shot

For your peace of mind, equip your home with the Arlo Essential Spotlight, which is made by a brand that's a mainstay in Digital Trends' list of best home security cameras. You can purchase a bundle that includes four units of the security camera for just $350 from Best Buy, after a $100 discount to the original price of $450. It's normally a significant investment if you want to protect your family and your home with multiple Arlo Essential Spotlight security cameras, but with this offer from Best Buy, you'll enjoy some savings along the way.

You won't find this offer anywhere else because the Arlo Essential Spotlight four-camera bundle is only available from Best Buy. For most cases, one security camera isn't enough, so if you're going to buy multiple units anyway, you should take advantage of the retailer's offer. Most shoppers would have the same line of thinking though, so you should hurry and click that Buy Now button while the discount is still online.

Read more
EcoFlow’s DELTA Pro ecosystem: The ideal home battery backup solution for power
EcoFlow DELTA Pro ecosystem connected to home circuit for backup power.

It’s scary when the power goes out, no matter where you live. Things are even worse during a major event like a hurricane or storm. Everything is dark, nothing is powered on, there is no heat, no appliances are working, nothing. You’re never quite sure when the power is going to come back on. It could be minutes, hours, days, or even longer — and very few people are prepared for a long blackout. The longer the outage the more troublesome the experience.

It’s a smart move to have a backup plan for times like that, emergency or not. At the very least, you can install a backup power system to keep your major appliances on -- like a refrigerator so your food doesn’t spoil -- or a fan so the inside of your home doesn’t turn into an oven. You can also use it to charge your devices, power a radio, and keep a few lights on. Gas generators can be good for this, except they’re noisy, they require lots of fuel, and you have to be well-prepared to keep one running. What’s the alternative?

Read more