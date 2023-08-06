Improve your home security by taking advantage of Best Buy’s limited-time discounts for video doorbells and security cameras by Amazon’s Ring. Ring Video Doorbell deals and offers for the brand’s security cameras are always in high demand, so to help you decide on what to purchase before stocks run out or the discounts expire, we’ve gathered the top bargains here. As soon as something catches your eye, you better add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Ring Video Doorbell (Wired) — $35, was $65

With the Ring Video Doorbell installed, you’ll be able to look through its 1080p HD camera through the Ring app to see who’s outside your front door — and you’ll be able to communicate with them through its two-way talk feature. The video doorbell offers night vision so you can still see clearly when it’s dark, and it comes with motion detection that sends you alerts. The Ring Video Doorbell will use existing doorbell wiring, but it’s easy to set up with the included installation tools.

Ring Video Doorbell (Wireless) — $55, was $100

If you don’t want to deal with the hassle of working with wires, then go for the wireless version of the Ring Video Doorbell that runs on a rechargeable battery. It offers the same features, including the ability to view through its 1080p HD camera and access two-way talk through the Ring app. You’ll receive real-time notifications when the video doorbell detects someone outside your door, and you can customize the motion zone settings to focus on specific areas.

Ring Stick Up Cam — $60, was $100

The Ring Stick Up Cam is a wireless security camera can be placed indoors or outdoors, as it doesn’t have to be plugged in to work thanks to a removable battery pack. You can watch over your home in real-time with 1080p HD video, and you’ll also be able to hear and speak to people through the Ring app on your mobile device. You’ll receive notifications when the security camera detects movement in the motion zones that you set up, and it works with Amazon’s Alexa for announcements when motion is detected.

Ring Peephole Cam — $100, was $130

The Ring Peephole Cam is recommended for renters, as its installation is neat and doesn’t require you to drill holes in the walls. You don’t need any special tools to set it up — you’ll just have to unscrew your existing peephole and replace it with this security device. The Ring Peephole Cam offers HD video, two-way talk, and motion detection, all accessible through the Ring app. When someone is outside your door, or when somebody presses the doorbell button, you’ll receive a notification on your smartphone or tablet.

Ring Floodlight Cam Plus — $120, was $200

The Ring Floodlight Cam Plus is a surveillance camera designed for the outdoors, as it comes with motion-activated LED floodlights capable of up to 2,000 lumens of brightness to monitor every dark corner of your property and to deter potential intruders. The camera also features a 105 decibel siren alarm, a live view mode at 1080p HD resolution, customizable motion zones, and compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa. It requires hardwired installation, but it’s easy to mount on a wall or a ceiling at the spot where you want it.

Ring Video Doorbell Plus — $130, was $180

The upgrades that you’ll get with the Ring Video Doorbell Plus include clearer video at HD+ resolution and a taller field of view that will let you see people outside your door from head to toe. The video doorbell comes with a quick-release battery pack for easy charging, and it works with Amazon’s Alexa for announcements and its two-way talk feature. The Ring Video Doorbell Plus also offers color night vision, for improved motion detection in the dark.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 — $150, was $250

On top of all the usual features that you’ll get from a Ring video doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 uses radar technology to enable 3D motion detection for zone sup to 30 feet away and a bird’s eye view that gives you an aerial look at events that happened in your front yard. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 also offers enhanced resolution at 1536p HD with head-to-toe view, so you’ll see whoever’s outside your door clearer when you try to speak to them through the device’s two-way talk feature.

Ring Alarm security kit — $150, was $250

The Ring Alarm security kit helps protect your home against break-ins, because when its sensors are armed, you will hear siren sounds whenever doors or windows are opened, and when motion is detected. This security kit includes a Base Station, a keypad, four contact sensors, a motion detector, and a range extender. These components are easy to install — no special tools or professional help is necessary, and once they’re up and running, you’ll receive real-time notifications through the Ring app on your smartphone.

