A must-try Android app has finally arrived on the iPhone

A few days ago, Google Gemini appeared in the Apple App Store for a user in the Philippines who was able to download it. We took it as a sign that the new AI assistant would soon make its way to the App Store in the United States. Well, we were right, as you can now download Gemini as a standalone app on your iPhone, after previously only being able to access it through a browser.

The Gemini app is free to download and has a surprising number of features available. More powerful functions are available for a $19.99 per month subscription, but you can try Gemini Advanced out for one month for free. It grants priority access to new features and gives a “one million token” context window.

Basically, the AI can evaluate significantly more information at once — up to 1,500 page PDFs — and provide accurate feedback. Part of that is due to Gemini 1.5 Pro, a more advanced version of the language model only available through the premium tier. You’ll need a Google account to sign into Gemini, but if you have Gmail set up on your iPhone you can just choose to continue with that account.

What’s it like to use?

I tried the app out. Gemini automatically pulled in queries I had made on the web browser and enabled access to Gemini Live, a feature that had previously been inaccessible when using Gemini through the Google app. It lets you hold a real-time conversation with Gemini, and it went something like this. “Can you give me some vegetarian dinner ideas?”

Gemini provided an answer, but I came back with, “I don’t much care for green beans. Can you suggest something without?” Gemini did, and that’s why I might be having pasta primavera for dinner tonight. Gemini (and Gemini Live) remembers context, so you don’t have to force awkward phrasing when speaking. It felt natural, smooth, and downright futuristic.

The iPhone app also works with Google Extensions, including Flights, Hotels, Maps, Workspace, OpenStax, YouTube, and YouTube Music. It opens a ridiculous number of possibilities for everything from studying to finding your new favorite musical artist. Gemini can even help you book flights. The amount of power available for free is mind-boggling, and even more can be found behind the paywall. Either way, this might be the best general AI assistant available to iPhone users at the moment.