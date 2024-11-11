Google Gemini is about to get a big upgrade for iPhone users

Google Gemini, launched earlier this year for Android and iOS devices, has up until now only been available as a standalone app for Android users. In contrast, Apple users have had to access Google Gemini through the Google app. However, this situation is about to change.

As noted by 9to5Mac, at least one Apple user in the Philippines has been able to download the Google Gemini app from the App Store. However, it hasn’t appeared in other App Stores worldwide, including in the U.S.

A standalone Google Gemini app will allow Apple users to access Google Live, among other things. With Gemini Live, users can engage in real-time conversations with AI and obtain information hands-free. This tool can also generate creative content such as poems and scripts.

First introduced in May at Google I/O 2024, Gemini Live serves as a very intelligent digital best friend. As noted in September, it is ready and able to answer any question, help you with your homework, plan a trip abroad, and much more. In other words, it is designed to do a lot.

Gemini Live was initially locked behind a Gemini Advanced subscription, but it’s now free for all Android users. It isn’t yet known whether it will be free for iPhone users. Apple device owners can currently access the rest of Google Gemini through the Google app and the Gemini website.

Google Gemini is Google’s most advanced AI model to date. It can understand and work with different types of information like text, code, audio, images, and video. This model was developed as a team effort within Google. It runs smoothly on devices ranging from data centers to mobile phones. Gemini allows for more natural and conversational interactions, making it easier for users to engage with it than with previous models.

A standalone Google Gemini app will likely be released in Apple App Stores worldwide in the coming days or by the end of the year at the latest. Until then, stay tuned.