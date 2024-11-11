 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google Gemini is about to get a big upgrade for iPhone users

By
Person holding a phone with Google Gemini Live being shown.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Google Gemini, launched earlier this year for Android and iOS devices, has up until now only been available as a standalone app for Android users. In contrast, Apple users have had to access Google Gemini through the Google app. However, this situation is about to change.

As noted by 9to5Mac, at least one Apple user in the Philippines has been able to download the Google Gemini app from the App Store. However, it hasn’t appeared in other App Stores worldwide, including in the U.S.

Recommended Videos

A standalone Google Gemini app will allow Apple users to access Google Live, among other things. With Gemini Live, users can engage in real-time conversations with AI and obtain information hands-free. This tool can also generate creative content such as poems and scripts.

Google Gemini app on iOS.
u/lostshenanigans

First introduced in May at Google I/O 2024, Gemini Live serves as a very intelligent digital best friend. As noted in September, it is ready and able to answer any question, help you with your homework, plan a trip abroad, and much more. In other words, it is designed to do a lot.

Related

Gemini Live was initially locked behind a Gemini Advanced subscription, but it’s now free for all Android users. It isn’t yet known whether it will be free for iPhone users. Apple device owners can currently access the rest of Google Gemini through the Google app and the Gemini website.

Google Gemini is Google’s most advanced AI model to date. It can understand and work with different types of information like text, code, audio, images, and video. This model was developed as a team effort within Google. It runs smoothly on devices ranging from data centers to mobile phones. Gemini allows for more natural and conversational interactions, making it easier for users to engage with it than with previous models.

A standalone Google Gemini app will likely be released in Apple App Stores worldwide in the coming days or by the end of the year at the latest. Until then, stay tuned.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Here’s every iPhone and iPad that supports Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple's WWDC 2024 keynote was one of the biggest ones that the company had made in years. During this keynote, the company showed us what we'd be getting in iOS 18, which includes some big user-requested features like more home screen customization, RCS messaging support, and more. But that's not all — this is the first iOS that brings AI into the iPhone with Apple Intelligence.

Apple Intelligence, as Apple calls it, is a powerful suite of AI tools that will help make your life even easier. From new writing tools and summarization features to image generation and the ability to create unique emojis, Apple Intelligence definitely looks impressive.

Read more
The iPhone 17 will reportedly get a new type of Wi-Fi chip
A person using the Apple iPhone 16 Plus.

By this time next year, Apple may have installed its own in-house Wi-Fi chips in all of its phones, or at least one of them.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known analyst with a trusted record, Apple is working on its own Wi-Fi chips to replace the current ones from Broadcom, but there's not a firm timeline on when they'll arrive (via MacRumors). He says the iPhone 17 Pro might come equipped with this new chip, but other sources suggest it won't get widespread adoption until the iPhone 18.

Read more
Gemini in Google Maps may be the best use of mobile AI yet
Google Maps on the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra.

We scarcely need reminding that Google is putting AI into everything, but its latest push is probably one of the most interesting and immediately helpful yet, as Google Maps has now entered its Gemini era.
Vast experience
Before going into the many AI updates happening across all of Google’s “Geo” (the collective name for all its mapping tools) departments, it’s helpful to understand just how rich Google’s location data already is. Collected over the last 20 years, Google’s mapping expertise is available in more than 250 countries and territories across the world, and Google Maps alone has more than 2 billion active users each month.

Google already uses AI in its mapping products, such as the Lens overlay in Maps’ AR mode, which puts live place information in front of you on the map. Google is now using AI to improve the photo-realistic 3D tour in Immersive View, a feature first launched last year, with live data on the location, including weather, parking, and turn-by-turn information. Immersive View is now set to launch in 150 cities this week and will include university campuses, too.

Read more