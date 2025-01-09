Apple’s could be prepping a brand new app

Apple doesn’t often announce new iPhone apps, but one may be coming soon, according to 9to5Mac.

The recently released iOS 18.3 beta 2 update includes references to a new app called Invites. This app was also mentioned in the earlier iOS 18.2 betas, although it did not appear in the final release. Initially, the betas referred to it as the “Apple Invites” app.

While nothing has been confirmed, 9to5Mac speculates that this app could be designed to help users organize meetings and in-person events, similar to features currently available in the native Calendar app. The speculation suggests that the Invites app may allow users to see a list of invitees and those who have already confirmed their attendance.

It is uncertain when the Invites app will be announced. Given it was found in the latest iOS 18.3 beta, it could arrive with the first public version of iOS 18.3. It’s also likely that there won’t be a standalone app; Apple could instead incorporate new invitation capabilities into existing apps like iMessage.

Unlike iOS 18.2, which introduced many new Apple Intelligence features, iOS 18.3 may be less exciting. It is expected to include support for robot vacuums in the Apple Home app, enhancements to the Calculator app, and minor updates and bug fixes.

Released in December, iOS 18.2 was a significant update that brought a variety of enhancements to iPhones. It introduced features like Apple Intelligence’s Image Playground, which allows AI-powered image manipulation, and Genmoji, which lets users create personalized emojis. The Mail app received a major redesign, featuring a cleaner interface and new functionalities such as email scheduling and follow-up reminders.

Moreover, iOS 18.2 enabled users to set default apps for browsing, email, and messaging per new EU regulations. Other improvements included updates to Find My, Photos, and Safari, plus the usual bug fixes and performance enhancements to provide a smoother user experience.

We could see iOS 18.3 announced to the public in just a few weeks.