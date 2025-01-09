 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple’s could be prepping a brand new app

By
Possible Apple Invites app.
9to5Mac

Apple doesn’t often announce new iPhone apps, but one may be coming soon, according to 9to5Mac.

The recently released iOS 18.3 beta 2 update includes references to a new app called Invites. This app was also mentioned in the earlier iOS 18.2 betas, although it did not appear in the final release. Initially, the betas referred to it as the “Apple Invites” app.

Recommended Videos

While nothing has been confirmed, 9to5Mac speculates that this app could be designed to help users organize meetings and in-person events, similar to features currently available in the native Calendar app. The speculation suggests that the Invites app may allow users to see a list of invitees and those who have already confirmed their attendance.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

It is uncertain when the Invites app will be announced. Given it was found in the latest iOS 18.3 beta, it could arrive with the first public version of iOS 18.3. It’s also likely that there won’t be a standalone app; Apple could instead incorporate new invitation capabilities into existing apps like iMessage.

Unlike iOS 18.2, which introduced many new Apple Intelligence features, iOS 18.3 may be less exciting. It is expected to include support for robot vacuums in the Apple Home app, enhancements to the Calculator app, and minor updates and bug fixes.

Released in December, iOS 18.2 was a significant update that brought a variety of enhancements to iPhones. It introduced features like Apple Intelligence’s Image Playground, which allows AI-powered image manipulation, and Genmoji, which lets users create personalized emojis. The Mail app received a major redesign, featuring a cleaner interface and new functionalities such as email scheduling and follow-up reminders.

Moreover, iOS 18.2 enabled users to set default apps for browsing, email, and messaging per new EU regulations. Other improvements included updates to Find My, Photos, and Safari, plus the usual bug fixes and performance enhancements to provide a smoother user experience.

We could see iOS 18.3 announced to the public in just a few weeks.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
We know you don’t like AI in Mail. Here’s how to get the old look
Categories in Apple Mail app.

The AI-fication of the iPhone was heavily anticipated, apparently more so by analysts and investors than the average user. Apple Intelligence put AI in all key places that define an iPhone, including Mail, Photos, Safari, notifications, Notes — you name it.

But those changes haven’t been welcomed by all. The Photos redesign continues to test the patience of iPhone users. But the Mail app is not too far off in the rage race. On Reddit and other user forums, many have been venting their frustration against the new categorization system, which sorts emails across different classes.

Read more
Apple has stopped selling these three iPhones in the EU. Here’s why
The Apple iPhone SE (2022) being held in a mans hand.

From today forward, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and the third-gen iPhone SE are no longer available for purchase in the majority of European Union countries. We knew this was coming after a set of EU guidelines stipulated that all mobile devices must charge through USB-C.

You'll no longer find any of these phones for sale online in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and most other EU countries, according to MacRumors. The iPhone 14 generation was the last to use Lightning cables, so rather than update an already-outclassed handset, Apple pulled the devices from the market.

Read more
Apple’s futuristic iPhone display may not be released for a while longer
Someone holding an iPhone 16, showing a home screen.

If you wish to use an iPhone with virtually no bezels around the screen, you will need to wait a little longer than initially thought. A new industry report says the release of Apple's long-rumored OLED display with "zero bezels" for the iPhone has slid further into an uncertain timeline.

South Korean outlet The Elec, which was the first to report of the existence of a "zero-bezel" iPhone display, has now reported the launch date is unforeseeable because the technology "is not yet developed enough."

Read more