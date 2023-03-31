 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

This rare iPhone was just sold for more than a new car

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

The original iPhone is a hugely important part of mobile phone history, and anyone who has one still in its original packaging might just be sitting on a gold mine if they’re willing to part ways with it as this recent seller did.

We’ve seen a handful of original iPhones selling for ridiculously high prices at auction over the last few months, and the most recent sale of a rare variant indicates that the trend is still going strong.

Related Videos
Sealed, 2007 iPhone with a red "Lucky You" sticker on it.
Wright

Selling after 12 hours of bidding for $40,320 via Wright auctions, the phone is in its original packaging with an interesting sticker on its front. The sticker is a thin red rectangle with the Apple logo and text reading “Lucky You.” The origins of the sticker are relatively mysterious, but a reader of AppleInsider contacted the publication saying that they worked at an Apple store when the first iPhones hit the market and that the sticker was an optional gift box option for its first holiday — making this version of the iPhone an interesting rare variant.

While not running for quite as much as a recent original iPhone auction that sold for over $60,000, the “Lucky You” iPhone still brought in a solid chunk of change, especially when considering that it wasn’t in perfect mint condition. There was a slight tear in the plastic wrap on the top side of the box, but that didn’t stop bidders from seeing it as a valuable piece of smartphone history.

As more of these high-selling auctions go live, it seems like more valuable versions of the iPhone and other pieces of Apple history have been coming to light. It makes a lot of sense: a person sees an iPhone selling for more money than their car is worth, and they go searching through their closet for their old tech.

While most old iPhones won’t sell for anything close to what the “Lucky You” one did, there’s a good chance that if you have one in mint condition in its original packaging you can make some pretty big money. If you think you’ve got a “Willy Wonka, ‘24 karat’ Golden Ticket,” as the “Lucky You” iPhone seller put it, it might be worth having your phone appraised and put up for auction. Who knows? You might just end up with an additional $40,320.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
12 iOS 16.4 features that are about to make your iPhone even better
iPhone 14 Pro Max with an iOS 16.4 icon next to it.

While we wait to get our first look at iOS 17 later this summer, Apple has officially released its latest iOS update in the form of iOS 16.4. This is the fourth major iOS 16 update, and there's a surprising amount of new features and goodies to check out.

Following multiple beta versions over the last few weeks, Apple began rolling out the final build of iOS 16.4 to everyone on March 27, 2023. If you have an iPhone and want to know what's new, here's a look at the 12 biggest iOS 16.4 features you need to check out.
Apple Books brings back the page curl effect

Read more
The iPhone 14’s most annoying feature might be worse on the iPhone 15
Transferring an eSIM from an old iPhone to an iPhone 14.

While there's a lot to love about the iPhone 14, its lack of a SIM card tray in the U.S. variant was controversial, to say the least. Unfortunately, it looks like the iPhone 15 will be following its predecessor's lead and ditching the SIM card tray as well — this time for models across the globe, not just in the U.S.

According to a report by French publication iGeneration, the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro are likely to be released "without a physical SIM card in France." Although France is just one country, if iPhones are losing their SIM card slots in Europe as well as the U.S., then it seems likely that they'll be disappearing entirely for the upcoming generation.

Read more
The 15 most important smartphones that changed the world forever
Huawei P30 Pro and P30

If there’s any piece of technology that has made a significant impact on the lives of everyone, it’s the cellular phone —  specifically, the smartphone. It’s literally a tiny computer that fits into your pocket, and brings a plethora of information, entertainment, and lets you capture visual memories or be productive wherever you go. Pretty much everyone has a smartphone these days, for better or for worse.

But have you ever thought about which smartphones have been the most important and influential ones that shaped the rest of the industry? Let’s take a look at what we consider to be the most important smartphones of all time.
iPhone (2007)

Read more