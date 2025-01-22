 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google completely stole Samsung’s thunder at Unpacked

By
Using Gemini Live to interact with an image
Google

At its first Unpacked event of the year, Samsung talked extensively about the Gemini-driven AI capabilities on their phones. And for a moment, I was excited, until I came across a Google press release.

Of the two major features discussed on stage, one of them is already coming to Pixels, and the other one will be available on iPhones, Androids, and the desktop web.

Recommended Videos

Google just announced a host of changes for its Gemini assistant that truly push it in the agentic AI era. Let’s start with extensions, which essentially require an “@“ system (a la Workspace) in the chats to get a task done in the target app.

Pushing a two-step query before Gemini on a phone.
Google

So, let’s say I tell Gemini “Say hi to Christina @WhatsApp,” it would send a text in the messaging app. For Google apps, you can even skip the extensions, as the AI will contextually default to the appropriate services such as Messages or Map.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Now, Gemini will be able to use multiple extensions in a single prompt. So, a command like “find me the nearest kebab house and send it to Drew” will get the job done across Maps and Messages.

This capability is already rolling across the Pixel 9 series smartphones. If you own a Samsung Galaxy S25 series phone, Gemini will dip into the data stored across Samsung’s own services, such as Calendar and Notes, as well.

Multi-extension support will eventually make its way to iOS, Android, and the web version of Gemini, as well.

Google Gemini getting work done across two services with a single prompt.
Google

Gemini Live, the conversational side of Gemini is also getting a major overhaul. So far, it has only been able to engage in audio conversations with users.

Now, users can also add images, YouTube videos, and local files to their conversations with Gemini Live. So far, this capability has been limited to text interactions with Gemini, or within the experimental NotebookLM tool.

This feature will appear on the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S25, and Google Pixel 9 series phones starting today.

Using Gemini Deep Research on a smartphone.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

In the coming weeks, screen sharing and live streaming capabilities will also make their way to Gemini. This is finally going to bring Google’s ambitious Project Astra system to smartphones.

Another fantastic update is the arrival of Deep Research in the Gemini mobile. Deep Research is the most practically rewarding Gemini product by a far margin, as it reimagines the entire internet search experience and presents information only from specified sources.

There are no risks of hallucinations, or the added stress of fact-checking, as long as you trust the sources of your information. But do keep in mind that you need a Gemini Advanced subscription to access it.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
We’re already getting hints about cool Galaxy S26 tech
Side profile of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 — yes, you read that correctly — might get a big battery life boost. Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is just five days away, poised and ready to reveal all the details about the Galaxy S25 lineup, so the last thing we expected was to hear whispers about the Galaxy S26 this early on, but after Samsung's reveal that it plans to use high-density battery tech in its wearables, the obvious question became: when will phones get it?

The Galaxy S26 might come with a silicon-carbon battery, according to tipster Jukanlosreve. They cite Ice Universe, another trusted leaker, as their source — and if that's true, then it lends credence to the rumor. Ice Universe has a particularly solid track record. Silicon-carbon batteries provide great energy density versus traditional batteries; in other words, they're smaller and hold both more charge and less heat potential.

Read more
Samsung’s most mysterious Galaxy S25 model is still being spotted
The titanium frame on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

There’s still plenty of uncertainty about the mysterious Galaxy S25 Slim and its release, but it appears the device believed to be the S25 Slim is still being tested out, as evidenced by a discovery made in an unreleased version of Samsung’s One UI 7 software.

Spotted in a test build of One UI 7 — which is currently in beta — is a reference to the SM-S937B, a model number which has been associated with the Galaxy S25 Slim. Regulatory submissions have helped us identify the model numbers for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra models, which all neatly continue on from the model numbers used for the Galaxy S24 series.

Read more
These official-looking images will get you excited for the Galaxy S25
The back of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

We've almost certainly gotten our first look at the official Samsung Galaxy S25 renders, even if they weren't shared by an official source. Reliable tipster Evan Blass sent these renders out through his mailing list, and appear as official as they get. Not only do the phones look good, but they also show a lot of detail for the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus, including some expected colors: light blue, light green, dark blue, and silver.

The renders don't really provide any new information, but they do corroborate what we've seen, and give us a closer look at the phones. All of the Galaxy S25 models have narrow bezels and a punch-hole camera on the front. The phone appears to be flat on both the front and back, as well as the sides.

Read more