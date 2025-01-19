 Skip to main content
Gurman says waning iPhone SE stock could point to a new model

In the most recent release of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman — an Apple analyst and journalist — claims the rapidly shrinking stock of iPhone SE is a sign that a new model is just around the corner. The iPhone SE 4 has been the subject of numerous rumors and leaks, and experts have estimated a release window between March and April 2025.

Gurman’s observation that stock is running low at locations across the country is a good indication that a new release is imminent; otherwise, the supply would be a lot steadier and more consistent. And though the current iPhone SE is still available for purchase through the Apple Store, a release in the next few months would give the iPhone SE 4 a release date that matches the other SE models before it.

A March to April launch would also line up with other analysis from Ming-Chi Kuo, another known tipster.

The iPhone SE 4 could mark a major change in how Apple approaches its more budget-friendly devices. While modern iPhones are sleek, powerful devices, the current iPhone SE still has the design of a much more dated phone.

The next iteration is said to more closely resemble the iPhone 14, which means a larger screen, no more Home button, and possibly even an Action button. Although the price isn’t expected to change too much, a small price bump could be seen, but it is not expected to cost more than $500.

The iPhone SE 4 will almost certainly have support for Apple Intelligence features thanks to the more powerful A18 chipset and a base configuration with 8GB of RAM. There are also multiple, smaller upgrades that could elevate the SE from a budget option to one that anyone would want.

