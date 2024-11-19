 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

It looks like the iPhone 17 will get another big performance boost

By
Someone holding an iPhone 16 Pro.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Nearly 10 months before its debut, iPhone 17 series rumors continue to come in. The latest concerns the A19 chip that’s likely to be installed in some form on each of the 2025 iPhone 17 handsets. According to analyst Jeff Pu (spotted by MacRumors), the chip found on next year’s iPhones will be built on TSMC’s third-generation 3nm technology, known as “N3P.”

Rumors suggest the iPhone 17 and “iPhone 17 Air” will feature a regular A19 chip, while the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will get an A19 Pro chip. Both chips will use TSMC’s N3P process. This year’s iPhone 16 series phones feature A18 chips that use TSMC’s “N3E” process.

Recommended Videos

What does the shift from N3E to N3P mean for you and me? Compared to the iPhone 16 series, it will most likely mean improved power efficiency, faster speeds, and longer battery life.

The Apple iPhone 16 Plus on charge.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

This news is not surprising, as iPhones generally show speed and efficiency enhancements from generation to generation. For instance, the A18 Bionic chip in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus offers CPU improvements of up to 30% and GPU improvements of 40% compared to the A16 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The A18 Bionic chip, also built on a 3nm process, is more power-efficient than the A16 Bionic chip, resulting in longer battery life and cooler operation.

Related

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max feature the A18 Pro chip, which is built on an advanced 3nm process. This new chip offers a modest speed increase over the A17 Pro chip found in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, along with a significant enhancement in graphics performance.

Additionally, battery life has seen considerable improvements. For instance, the iPhone 16 Pro Max can provide up to 33 hours of usage between charges, compared to 28 hours for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Someone holding the iPhone 16 with the display on.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

It is yet to be determined what improvements will be made between next year’s A19 chip and this year’s A18 chip.

Next year’s iPhone 17 lineup is anticipated to feature a standard iPhone, an iPhone Pro, and an iPhone Pro Max. Additionally, the rumored “iPhone 17 Air” is expected to replace the iPhone Plus in this new series. This model, which has been speculated for some time, could be the thinnest iPhone yet.

Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 17 series in September.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
5 phones you should buy instead of the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL sitting upright outside.

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, you could be eyeing the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. And there’s nothing wrong with that — it’s a great phone! It has Google’s Tensor G4 chip inside, along with 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, plenty of Google Gemini AI goodies, ample storage, and a fantastic triple lens camera system. Plus, it even comes in a gorgeous pink Rose Quartz color.

But as great as the Pixel 9 Pro XL is, there are also plenty of other excellent alternatives if you want to save some money or get even better features. Here are some phones to consider instead of the Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Google Pixel 9 Pro

Read more
A new iPhone may arrive sooner than you think
iPhone SE (2022) held in a mans hand.

With the release of the iPhone 16 models recently, you may think Apple is all done with new releases for a while. Perhaps not, as attention is now shifting to the upcoming year, and we may get another new iPhone sooner than you think. Apple's first new handset, expected in early 2025, will likely be the iPhone SE 4. We now have a clearer idea of when this phone might be launched.

According to Korea's Ajunews (via MacRumors), component manufacturer LG Innotek is expected to begin mass production of a camera module that will potentially be used in the iPhone SE4 as early as next month. The company will supply the front camera module for the budget-friendly phone. The report also stated camera production often starts about three months before the final phone arrives on the market. A spring 2025 release for the iPhone SE 4 has long been rumored, and the report seems to back this up.

Read more
This iPhone prototype has a feature Apple hasn’t released yet
A close-up of the iPhone 14 Pro's camera module.

Before the iPhone 15 Pro launched, a lot of people suspected Apple would ditch its physical buttons in lieu of haptic feedback buttons. As we now know, that didn't happen, nor did any of the iPhone 16 lineup receive this feature. Now, a video of an iPhone 14 Pro prototype has surfaced that shows a working haptic volume and power button — so why didn't it release?

An anonymous source told Android Headlines that Apple isn't yet ready to add the feature into its existing lineup. Haptic controls — supposedly code=named internally as "Bongo" — have been in development for quite some time, even before the launch of the iPhone 13 series. The prototype iPhone 14 is said to have been built in May 2021, and though it does have some interesting features, it isn't fully functional.

Read more