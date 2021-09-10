  1. Mobile
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon’s major Kindle software update aims for smoother reading experience

By

Amazon has announced a Kindle software update that should offer Kindle users a smoother reading experience. Customers were notified of the upcoming changes today, September 10. The software update applies to the Kindle (8th generation and newer), Kindle Paperwhite (7th generation and newer), and Kindle Oasis devices. This may be the last update that some older devices receive before they go offline in December. If you’re unsure which device you have, Amazon has a page to help identify your Kindle e-reader, complete with photos.

The release notes for Kindle software upgrades usually don’t include much detail. Since the updates roll out gradually, it can take a while to see new features on your device. Recent updates have included bug fixes and performance improvements that made starting a new book much faster. Users with ad-free devices got a new lockscreen that displays a book cover. But what’s in store for Kindle users now?

Kindle software update on screens

Easier to navigate

Kindles often feel a little fiddly. For example, touching the top part of the screen to open the settings can sometimes close the book instead. The software update should make navigation a lot smoother.

For one, switching between Home and Library or the current book will be done using the bottom of the screen, separating it from the settings entirely. Closing your book accidentally won’t be as common, and users will have more direct access to the menus they use most.

To open the Settings, users will swipe down from the top of the device. Essential settings like Brightness and Airplane mode will remain at the top level, where users can get to them quickly.

New Home and Library

The updated Home screen will display even more titles. Swiping left will display up to 20 of your recently read books.

The biggest improvements will be in the Library. Filter and sort menus will offer users more ways to hunt through their libraries. The new Collections View will allow users to see collections of books they’ve created, which should be helpful for series readers and researchers.

Why wait?

The new features will take a while to activate on all devices, but there’s no reason to wait for the update. Kindle users can find the software update that matches their device on this Help & Customer Service page.

Editors' Recommendations

Epic v. Apple case shows just how much of the App Store’s money comes from games

apple v epic case app store profits 3

Ikea leaks details of its next Sonos Symfonisk Table Lamp

Two light shade options for the Symfonisk Table Lamp.

The best 17-inch laptop deals and sales for September 2021

dell xps 17 review 8

Everything we know about Marvel’s Wolverine

Logan's claws out in Marvel's Wolverine.

The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and more

Lucifer in a white tux in Lux with Chloe in a scene from season 6 on Netflix.

The best robotic lawnmowers for 2021

The Gardena 4069 robot lawnmower with open battery case.

Judge rules against both Apple and Epic Games in antitrust case

A man checks his phone in an Apple retail store in Grand Central Terminal.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light: Where to find Xur for the weekend of September 10

destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny

Best cheap gaming PC deals for September 2021

best graphics card for gaming origin neuron desktop review lifestyle behind shoulder

Apple iPhone 12, upcoming 13 may soon comprise one-third of all 5G shipments

Apple iphone 12: new purple color

Venom shouldn’t be Spider-Man 2’s villain, he should be a playable character

Venom gets up close and personal in Spider-Man 2.

ESO crafting guide: How to craft in The Elder Scrolls Online

ESO player using blacksmith station.

Madden 22: Ultimate Team tips and tricks for building your dream team

Lamar Jackson holding the football in Madden.