 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Nothing’s Android 15 update is now rolling out with these new features

By
Lock Screen of Nothing OS 3.
Nothing

After weeks of beta testing, Nothing is the latest name to join the stable Android 15 rollout bandwagon. In a community update today, the company announced the wide release of Nothing OS 3.0 based on Android 15 for its relatively slim smartphone portfolio.

The first devices to get the update are the Nothing Phone 2 and Nothing Phone 2a, both of which are slated to get the over-the-air (OTA) update in a phased format throughout December. Next in line are the Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Phone 2a Plus, and CMF Phone 1, which are scheduled to receive the OS upgrade early next year.

Widget sharing system in Nothing OS 3.
Nothing

The update, most notably, introduces a refreshed Gallery app, which is now available to download from the Play Store. It serves up a clean interface, a better media search experience, and a set of new editing tools.

Quick Settings panel in Nothing OS 3.
Nothing

Nothing OS 3.0 also introduces a cool new customization trick that lets users share their widgets and react to them. There’s a new countdown widget, which borrows from Nothing’s signature design aesthetics and works for alerts and upcoming calendar entries.

Widgets in Nothing OS 3.
Nothing

Talking about brand strengths, Nothing is also adding a fresh batch of fonts for versatile typography, complete with updated legibility controls. The Quick Settings dashboard is being treated with deeper widget size controls and fresh layouts.

Recommended Videos

The widget-sharing facility, however, will only be limited to Nothing smartphone users. So far, only photo widgets allow sharing, but more widgets will added io the mix down the road. The countdown widget, on the other hand, will be available as a standalone download from the Play Store in the coming days.

App categories in Nothing OS 3.
Nothing

Of course, it’s 2024, so AI is part of the package, as well. In Nothing’s case, the company has baked some AI smarts into the app drawer, which can now automatically sort apps for ease of access. There’s a new “Smart” auto-categorization system, which slots apps across bundles such as Travel, Health & Fitness, and Social, among others.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Users will also be greeted with a more customizable lock screen experience, which is always welcome. Nothing says it also improved the pop-up view and has made performance tweaks to improve UX fluidity.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
When will my phone get Android 15? Here’s everything we know
The Android 15 logo on a smartphone.

Android 15 has been available for a few weeks on select Android-based smartphones. This update was in development since February and went through three phases before finally rolling out, starting with Google's Pixel phones. If you're waiting for the latest software, your wait won't be much longer. If you're curious about when your current Android smartphone will receive the Android 15 update, here are all the details available so far.

Are you not too excited about Android 15? Well, Android 16 is now official, having recently been announced by Google. However, it's a long way from ready, given it's only just opened developer beta access.
When did Android 15 come out?

Read more
Motorola is already updating some phones to its Android 15 beta
The Android 15 logo on a smartphone.

Android fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The long-awaited Android 15 is finally here and is rolling out to compatible smartphones. We knew the release was coming; in fact, we reported on it rolling out to Pixel devices yesterday, and Motorola had already confirmed that it would be coming to a wide range of devices.

According to a report from GSMArena, some users have begun to see Android 15 beta show up on the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, but it's likely that the update is also hitting other Edge 50 models. These phones are currently receiving the Android 15 beta update, but the full version will make its way to these handsets, too — possibly by the end of the year if we assume the current update is a test of stability for the OS.

Read more
Android 15 is now rolling out to Pixels. Here’s what’s new
Android 15 logo on a Google Pixel 8.

The wait for a next-generation Android experience is finally over. Google today released the public version of Android 15, and it is now making its way to compatible phones, starting with the company’s Pixel series of smartphones.

Among the key areas where Android 15 brings the biggest set of upgrades are safety and privacy. To that end, users will soon be able to create a safe space for all their sensitive apps, locked behind their device’s local password or biometric layer.

Read more