March 4 is going to be a big day for this fun Android phone brand

Nothing has released yet another vague teaser for what could be a new smartphone, but this time the information shared includes a date and time: 10 a.m. GMT on March 4. The post, first shared to Nothing’s X account, doesn’t share many details — just a vague shape that some fans have already tied to the phone’s camera module, or perhaps its iconic glyph interface.

Nothing is no stranger to cryptic teasers; in fact, it’s one of the company’s preferred marketing methods. Nothing has a history of slowly doling out information in the weeks leading up to launch, and that technique has proven effective in building hype.

Recommended Videos

Power in Perspective. 4 March 10:00 GMT. pic.twitter.com/D10WiYwov0 — Nothing (@nothing) January 27, 2025

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The thread is full of replies from fans comparing the image to existing phone cameras, while others interpreted the video to point to three rear cameras and the Nothing Phone 3. Nothing has yet to confirm whether its teasing a phone or not, but known tipster Max Jambor made a not-so-subtle post that says “Looks like SOM3THING exciting is coming on March 4!”

Last week, Nothing posted a teaser involving the Pokémon Arcanine. This ignited a flurry of speculation, with most analysts deciding it likely referred to a serial number — perhaps A059, given Arcanine’s Pokédex number — and many discovering a not-yet-published link to Indian retailer Flipkart.

Nothing released the Nothing Phone 2 on July 11, 2023 and the Nothing Phone 2a on March 12, 2024. The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to release sometime in March; each previous generation saw an announcement, followed by a release roughly a week later. If that pattern continues, you might be able to get your hands on this device sooner than you expect.

However, the main entries in the lineup — the Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Phone 2 — were both released in summer. The Nothing Phone 3 could be announced in March, but may not be available until later. We can’t say for sure either way, but the March 4 event should reveal more details.